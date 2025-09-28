New York - A high-level event held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) emphasized the critical role of knowledge tools and monitoring indices in accelerating the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the UN, the event brought together government representatives, knowledge leaders, and strategic partners for a discussion on the opportunities and challenges facing the Arab world in the context of economic transformation, technological shifts, climate change, and a rapidly expanding youth population.

The event was inaugurated by Their Excellencies Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF; Dr. Abdullah Al Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States at UNDP; and Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN. In their opening remarks, the speakers emphasized the need for innovative frameworks and next-generation indices to develop future-ready skills and advance inclusive and sustainable development. They also urged greater collaboration at the regional and international levels to ensure no one is left behind.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb stated: “There is a pressing need to exchange knowledge and expertise across countries and institutions. This will certainly empower the Arab region to address its growing challenges and seize the immense opportunities for innovation and growth presented by today’s technological revolution.”

H.E. added: “Our work at MBRF, in close collaboration with our strategic partner, UNDP, shows that investing in precise knowledge indices and standards, including the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) and future foresight reports, is key to helping governments and policy-makers craft impactful strategies for knowledge-based economies. The success of the ‘Future Skills Academy’ initiative is a testament to this approach, having equipped thousands of young Arabs with the essential skills through thousands of educational programs. The initiative not only fosters a culture of lifelong learning but also enhances the readiness of upcoming generations for a fast-evolving job market. Our partnership with UNDP underscores our shared commitment to transforming knowledge into a practical pillar of development, empowering our societies to achieve sustainable competitiveness globally.”

Dr. Abdullah Al Dardari said: “With just five years remaining until the deadline of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Arab region must urgently intensify its efforts to meet the goals. We hope this event will help align our collective efforts towards transforming data, skills, and innovation into actionable solutions for building inclusive, sustainable, and resilient societies. We are proud to collaborate with our partners to ensure that the perspectives and voices of youth, women, and local communities, who are often overlooked, play a central role in shaping a more inclusive and equitable future, not only for the Arab region, but globally.”

Mohamed Abushahab commented: “The UAE’s experience shows that investing in people, skills, and knowledge is the key to lasting progress and the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Strong global partnerships are essential to this effort, which is why we, like UNDP and MBRF, work to help countries close knowledge gaps, empower youth, and design data-driven and innovative policies that turn today’s challenges into opportunities for future generations.”

The event focused on three key themes: highlighting knowledge policy; capacity-building and future skills frameworks to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); and data-based monitoring systems, developmental indicators, measurement tools, and reporting. It also reviewed the outcomes of the first phase of the Future Skills Academy, which supported 10,000 Arab citizens in enhancing their skills through over 15,000 educational programs, totaling more than 114,000 hours of learning. In addition, over 13,000 learners across the Arab region are currently engaged in developing future-ready skills, preparing for an ever-changing job market increasingly shaped by competitive skills rather than academic credentials.

The event concluded by underscoring the significance of regional ownership, highlighting the need for knowledge tools and capacity-building strategies to be aligned with local priorities. It called for greater cross-sectoral integration to foster a more sustainable and inclusive future for the Arab region and beyond. As part of this framework, it was announced that the 10th edition of the ‘Knowledge Summit’ will be held in Dubai on 19-20 November 2025, under the theme ‘Knowledge Markets: Developing Sustainable Communities.’ Marking a decade since its inception, this year’s Summit reinforces its role as a global platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange, exploring the importance of knowledge in driving policymaking, shaping the future of sustainable development, and empowering individuals and communities.

