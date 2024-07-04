Apparel Group’s F5 Global, Founder & CEO, Sarisha Ved addressed the theme "Legacy and Disruption" in her inspiring talk.

Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group, the global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, proudly assumed the role of Diamond Partner for The Youth Speak Forum 2024, amplifying the voices of young leaders and innovators. Several Apparel Group management leaders played pivotal roles at the event. Sarisha Ved, Founder and CEO of F5 Global, delivered an inspiring talk on the theme "Legacy and Disruption." The event gathered 168 guests, including prominent figures such as Gabriel Basques of Spreed AI, Mahreen Munir of the Karak with Mahreen Show, and Alaa Al Awadhi of Choego Community.

Drawing from her entrepreneurial journey rooted in a family business, Sarisha Ved, Founder & CEO of sustainable brand F5 Global, delivered a compelling keynote on 'Legacy and Disruption'. She emphasized the role of fresh perspectives in advancing sustainability within the industry, positioning F5 Global at the forefront of this movement.

CEO of Apparel Group, Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani emphasized, "At Apparel Group, we believe in the transformative potential of young people. Their passion, creativity, and fresh perspectives are indispensable in driving industry innovation and progress. Our sponsorship of Youth Speak Forum 2024 reflects our commitment to actively engage with and empower the next generation."

Demonstrating Apparel Group’s leadership in fostering talent across diverse sector, Dr. Ankur Narang, Assistant Vice President of Data Science, served as both a panel speaker and judge in the Technology sector. Sanjeev Nichani, Head of Customer Relationship Management and Loyalty Club, also participated as a panel speaker, focusing on the Consumer Goods industry.

Apparel Group’s presence at the forum included a prominent booth at the career fair, where the company hosted a dedicated 90-minute session focused on showcasing retail industry opportunities. Company representatives engaged with attendees, offering insights into potential employment and internship prospects, providing valuable guidance for career advancement in the competitive retail sector.

Apparel Group’s sponsorship and contributions exemplify its commitment to creating a dynamic and inclusive environment where young leaders thrive. This initiative highlights its dedication to continuous innovation and progression in the global retail landscape.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

About Youth Speak Forum:

It is an event that brings together NGOs, corporate representatives, government officials, and youth to discuss pressing issues and create an action plan to overcome them. When you join the Youth Speak Forum, you will attend a vast agenda of workshops and keynotes to learn more about how you can collaborate with government, companies, and NGOs to make a difference in the world. But that is not all. It takes action to make a change, right? As a first step, therefore, participants are asked to create or improve projects based on the issues that are most important to them or the problems in line with the theme of the Youth Speak Forum of that edition. Once finalized, the projects are then pitched to a panel of industry leaders, and the best of them have the potential to become Global Volunteer projects or local AIESEC volunteer projects. At the end of the day, Youth Speak Forum is the place to be if you want to meet like-minded people, interested in the global issues you are interested in as well.