Ajman: Students and faculty of Anesthesia Technology Department of College of Health Sciences, Gulf Medical University, conducted a two-day community awareness program on World Sleep Day on 14th and 15th March 2024 on the occasion of World Sleep Day at Thumbay University Hospital as part of their ongoing commitment to community engagement.

This annual event, recognized worldwide by the World Sleep Society, marks the third consecutive year that Anesthesia Technology students has successfully organized the initiative in partnership with Thumbay University Hospital, their teaching hospital, drawing huge number of students eager to participate and raise awareness about the importance of healthy sleep habits.

World Sleep Day serves as an important platform to raise awareness about the significance of sleep and its impact on overall health and well-being. Celebrated annually under a specific theme, this year's focus is on 'Sleep Equity for Global Health.' It highlights the need to provide every individual with access to quality sleep, irrespective of their circumstances, emphasizing the importance of addressing disparities and creating a world where everyone can enjoy the benefits of optimal sleep health.

Through this initiative, GMU's Anesthesia Technology Department aims to educate the patients and the community about the detrimental effects of sleep disorders. "We are proud to continue our tradition of organizing the World Sleep Day celebration in collaboration with Thumbay University Hospital," said Praveen Kumar K., Dean, College of Health Sciences, expressing his enthusiasm for the initiative. “Our students played a crucial role in in educating the visitors and patients of Thumbay University Hospital about health issues through informative sessions, interactive displays, and engaging conversations, thus, promoting well-being within the local community through their knowledge and passion,” he added.

The event featured a range of activities, including informative sessions, interactive discussions, and awareness campaigns, designed to provide participants with valuable insights into sleep health. Experts from GMU's Anesthesia Technology Department and Thumbay University Hospital shared their knowledge and expertise, offering practical tips for improving sleep quality and addressing common sleep-related issues.