Manama: The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) is proud to host the 2025 IEEE International Conference on Emerging Trends in Engineering and Computing (IEEE ETECOM 2025), taking place in a hybrid format on October 29–30, 2025, at its state-of-the-art campus in Riffa.

The two-day conference will feature a series of enriching panel discussions and lectures delivered by some of the most prestigious regional and international keynote speakers. Among the distinguished participants are Prof. Walid Saad, Professor at Virginia Tech and Rolls-Royce Commonwealth Professor in Digital Twin Technology, IEEE Fellow, and Prof. Christian Jutten, Emeritus Professor at Université Grenoble Alpes in France, Honorary Member of the Academic Institute of France, IEEE Fellow and EURASIP Fellow. Also, Dr. Hasan Kadhem, Associate Professor at the American University of Bahrain, and Dr. Amro Awad, Associate Professor at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom and a member of the Oxford Secure Computer Architecture Research Group (OSCAR).

The Conference will bring together scientists, researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers to explore emerging trends across six dynamic tracks. These include artificial intelligence, machine learning, business analytics, computing and green and sustainable systems, networking, communications, sensor-based technologies, the Internet of Things and smart grids, cloud computing and edge computing, intelligent transportation systems and geographic information systems, emerging trends in sustainable engineering, and engineering education.

Dr. Wafa Almansoori, Interim President and Provost of the American University of Bahrain and the conference chair stated: “The American University of Bahrain is proud to host 2025 IEEE International Conference on Emerging Trends in Engineering and Computing. This milestone reflects the Kingdom’s distinguished position as a regional and international hub for scientific research and innovation. It also reaffirms AUBH’s commitment to supporting global academic dialogue and providing researchers and experts with the opportunity to exchange ideas on the latest advances in engineering sciences and emerging technologies across a wide range of modern disciplines.”

Dr. Almansoori added: “The extensive international participation of distinguished speakers, scientists, and experts highlights the confidence of the global academic community in this conference. It reinforces the university’s position as a hub for prominent international scientific events and as a platform that fosters collaboration and constructive dialogue among stakeholders in the engineering and technology sectors. Hosting this conference further affirms the growing stature of the AUBH in the global academic and research landscape and reflects its role in shaping the technological future of the region. We look forward with great anticipation to the sessions and lectures that will be delivered, and to the outcomes and recommendations that will emerge, which will contribute to advancing technology and driving sustainable development.”

Dr. Alaaeddine Ramadan, Technical Program Chair of the Conference, highlighted: “the conference has garnered over 350 paper submissions from more than 40 countries, underscoring its global impact and solidifying its reputation as a leading regional platform for cutting-edge research and innovation. Each submission has undergone a rigorous peer-review process conducted by an international committee of 200+ expert reviewers, ensuring the highest standards of academic excellence. All accepted and presented papers will be submitted for inclusion in IEEE Xplore, indexed by Scopus, and made accessible to the global research community.”