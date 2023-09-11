Under the patronage of the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health

Manama – The American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain) in conjunction with the US Cooperative for International Patient Programs (USCIPP), a program of the National Center for Healthcare Leadership (NCHL), today announced that it will host the 2023 US-Bahrain Healthcare Partnership Forum under the patronage of the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health, Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, on September 17-18 in Manama with the support of FinMark Communications.



The Forum, which aims to promote international collaborations in healthcare, expects to welcome more than 80 attendees from the US and Bahrain healthcare sectors. This includes senior leaders and decision makers from private hospitals/clinics, governmental ministries and departments, medical schools, professional associations, insurance companies, and other key organizations.



Attendees from the US will comprise leaders from some of America’s top academic medical centers and health systems, including executives in international services, international medical directors and physicians interested in cross-border collaborations and research, leaders of global business development and strategy, and more.



Participating will be a delegation of US hospitals including some of the country’s leading medical centres. Among them are Atrium Health, Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Cedars Sinai, Children’s National, Cleveland Clinic, ConmonSpirit Health, Cook Children's, Indiana University Health, Johns Hopkins Medicine, The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University, UChicago Medicine and UCLA Health.



The Forum will serve as a platform for high-level dialogue and exploration of opportunities for collaboration between US hospitals and prospective partners in the Bahraini public and private sectors, networking between US and Bahraini, healthcare professionals; business leaders; and government officials, and the opportunity for healthcare diplomacy and the building of mutual understanding between the Bahraini healthcare community and top US hospitals interested in international cooperation



Supporting the Forum are a number of contributing organisations including the Ministry of Health of Bahrain, the US Embassy in Bahrain, US Commercial Service, FinMark Communications and Affiliate Partner, American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain. Forum sponsors include KRH and American Tele physicians.

Commenting, Mr. Jarrett Fowler, Senior Director of Strategic and International Initiatives at NCHL, said, “Our research has documented that there are currently nearly 20 active collaborations featuring Bahraini stakeholders and international partners in which a clinical facility is involved. We hope that this year’s forum will increase that and provide the Bahraini and American healthcare communities with a platform that encourages enhanced, cross-border cooperation across both the public and private sectors.”



Adding, Mr. Qays Al Zubi, President of American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain, said, “In line with Amcham’s mission to promote trade and investment, we are pleased to see such a high-level delegation of US medical organisations coming to Bahrain to explore opportunities for overseas cooperation. The healthcare sector provides strong opportunities for collaboration and development and we look forward to the Forum, which will serve an important bridge to connect US and Bahraini interests in this critical, high-priority sector.”



For the latest agenda, please visit https://www.nchl.org/events/bahrainkuwait2023/.



To register to attend, Bahrain-based healthcare professionals, business leaders, government officials, and other key industry stakeholders can email info@finmarkcoms.com.



US delegate registration is open solely to USCIPP members and select corporate members of NCHL.

