The stage is set for the 2022 AIBC Asia Summit to showcase emerging technologies of the world in the UAE. The much-awaited two-day event is scheduled to be held from 20-23 March 2022 at Festival Arena by InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City.

The Summit is looking to welcome an eclectic mix of renowned policymakers, developers, C-Suite executives and legal experts from the world of technology. With a keen focus on expert-led panels, inspiring speeches, workshops, and networking events, the spotlight of the Summit is to pave the foundation for the Industrial Revolution 4.0 touching upon key issues of renewable energy, transport, education, health, technology, water, space and blockchain.

Seats are fast filling up for the 2022 AIBC Asia Summit that is being held under the ‘United in Knowledge’ pillar of the UAE’s Economic Vision 2021. Veteran speakers will include Berthold Glass from the NFT Club who will shed light on the NFTs of the future; cyber security experts such as Yevheniia Broshevan, CEO, Neurothink and Director of the ABEY Foundation will touch upon protecting crypto; Viktoria Soltesz, Founder of PSP Angels will discuss mass adoption of cryptocurrencies and finally, Kristijan Glibo, Founder & CEO of Beyondi will talk about how blockchain can combat climate change.

The big draw of the event is the AIBC UAE Awards held on the first day of the summit. The evening will celebrate excellence, honouring the best of the industry from across a premium guest list.