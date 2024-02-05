Cyber Gear and Bellamy Alden Institute for AI-Enablement have partnered to create an AI Workshop for executives who wish to learn the power of ChatGPT and GPT-4 to boost the productivity of their operations. The workshop will be held on 5 March from 9 am to 1 pm at Villa Rotana Hotel in Dubai.

According to Sharad Agarwal, CEO of Cyber Gear, “This workshop focuses on helping senior executives grasp the transformative power of Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT-4 and ChatGPT to drive operational efficiency and strategic innovation in your business.”

About the Trainer

Fahed Bizzari is the founder of the Bellamy Alden Institute for AI Transformation and ChatGPT Accelerator.

With a track record of 18 years in software development, over 3,000 hours mastering ChatGPT, two decades in entrepreneurship, and years in consulting and training, he is an international thought leader in the professional application of ChatGPT. This diverse and substantial experience makes him the authority on ChatGPT you'll want to listen to. Moreover, he's fine-tuned his communication skills with significant investments, ensuring that you're learning and truly engaged.

He has a genuine mastery of ChatGPT, an intuitive understanding of its practical applications, and a knack for making the complex easily understandable. He can relate to those who are new to ChatGPT and can speak the language of professionals from all walks of life. When you learn from him, you're getting insights that are deeply informed and exceptionally well communicated.

Course Curriculum

Empower Your Leaders

Gain LLM clarity to integrate AI seamlessly into strategic planning.

Harness practical, innovative LLM applications for departmental growth.

Adopt a visionary mindset for a culture of continuous AI advancement.

Experience hands-on LLM tools to drive effective unit-specific solutions.

Build risk awareness to navigate AI implementation challenges.

Advance Your Organisation

Leverage LLMs for strategic insights, enhancing decision-making and efficiency.

Boost operational productivity and cost-effectiveness through AI integration.

Elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty with LLM-enhanced service models.

Upskill your workforce with AI literacy, fostering a culture of innovation.

Mitigate risks and protect operational integrity during AI adoption.

Those interested in attending this workshop can register online at www.cyber-gear.ai/workshop