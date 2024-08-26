In line with its commitment to promote values of inclusivity and community spirit, ahlibank, represented by its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team ‘ahli Cares,’ organized a fun day for children from the Child Care Center, Seeb, by taking a trip to Snow Oman. The outing, which was for children aged 4 to 14 years, exemplifies ahlibank’s strategic and enduring commitment to empowering social responsibility and uplifting the quality of life within the communities it serves. This heartfelt gesture not only brought joy to the young participants but also reinforced ahlibank’s unwavering dedication to driving positive change and fostering community engagement.

Commenting on the CSR initiative, Jumana Al Hashmi, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at ahlibank, said, “Our ongoing commitment to organizing these initiatives underscores our dedication to fostering inclusivity within the community. Such initiatives are of great significance to ahlibank, as it represents the Bank's role in supporting the efforts of government bodies in aiding various members of society. By providing care and attention to children's needs, ahlibank aims to enrich their childhood with joyful memories and experiences, and to contribute to establishing a more compassionate and interconnected community.”

“At ahlibank, we will continue to focus on leading initiatives that create meaningful impacts, promote social cohesion, and empower individuals, thereby strengthening the bonds that unite us all,” she added.

With a strong commitment to community service inherent in every member of ahlibank, the children were joined that day not only by their supervisors but also by the ‘ahli Cares’ team. This active involvement reflects the team's dedication to supporting the community and its eagerness to engage in meaningful activities. This insures that such initiatives create an enduring positive impact on the lives of the children involved.

ahlibank takes CSR initiatives as part of its core values, serving as a foundation to being a forward-thinking bank. The Bank’s commitment is underpinned by its efforts to promote values of community involvement, generosity, and sense of belonging. These initiatives embody the spirit of volunteerism among ahlibank’s employees, aligning with the Bank's vision of raising awareness on the importance of volunteerism and contributing to enhancing the quality of life in local communities.