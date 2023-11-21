Exhibition held in conjunction with the ninth Abu Dhabi Date Exhibition organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation

This year’s event will bring together over 550 local and global exhibitors – an 8% increase on last year

Attendees from 50 countries expected, with 12 nations being represented for the first time

Over 1,300 brands along with 26 international pavilions and 260 handpicked hosted buyers present

Exhibition floor space will cover a total of more than 28,000 square meters

Ninth Abu Dhabi International Date Palm Exhibition will host 20 countries – including 3 newcomers – along with 79 exhibiting brands including 65 new products

Abu Dhabi: - Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), ADNEC Group is organising the second edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) in strategic partnership with ADAFSA from 27-29 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The exhibition is an ideal opportunity for major international brands to showcase and demonstrate the latest products and innovations for the global F&B market, discuss investment opportunities, and contribute to enhancing the food security Ecosystem. This year’s event will bring together over 550 local and global exhibitors – an 8% increase on last year – and attendees from 50 countries, with 12 nations being represented for the first time.

Offering a global platform that serves as a hub of ideas, trends and innovations, the event is also hosting more than 1,300 brands and provides an ideal platform for meeting major buyers in a stimulating and productive business environment. Along with opportunities to establish partnerships and conclude deals, attendees will also be able to access the latest industry knowledge and insights in the presence of 30 international and regional thought leaders.

Compared with its previous edition held last year, the 2023 ADIFE will see a 53% increase in its international pavilions from 17 to 26. In addition, the number of curated high level hosted buyers expected to be present is 260 compared to 220 last year, representing an increase of 18%. The extensive floor space covered by the exhibition will amount to a total of 28,465 square meters. Local companies will make up more than one third of the total number of countries participating.

Reflecting its status as a leading global forum in its sector, ADIFE is expected to see the announcement and signing of many contracts and partnerships between a wide range of government agencies and private sector entities along with productive meetings between buyers and suppliers operating within the various supply chains.

The exhibition will be held in conjunction with the ninth Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, which is being organised by ADNEC in strategic partnership with Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation. This exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for visitors and relevant business sectors to explore promising opportunities in the date trade sector. 20 countries including 3 newcomers will join the exhibition and 79 exhibiting brands will include 65 new products.

HE Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director General of ADAFSA, said that “the success of ADIFE in its inaugural edition underscores the significance of these exhibitions in supporting the food security system and providing a conducive environment for those looking to invest in food activities and forge local and international trade agreements.” He also highlighted how exposure to various international practices in the food industries promotes enhanced concepts of food safety and health: “the exhibition allows local companies and manufacturers to learn about new technologies that facilitate safe food handling to ensure public health and safety. A pivotal event within ADIFE is the Dates Exhibition, which is already evolving into a global destination for all those interested in the dates industry and related products.”

Al Ameri also pointed out that the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi enjoy a distinguished position as an attractive market for investors in the food and beverage sector. The food industry sector is witnessing a boom that has attracted the attention of major international companies working in this field. Significant population growth and the development of the tourism sector are enhancing the demand for international foods. It is certain that ADIFE will contribute to attracting more investments to this vital sector, which strongly contributes to the performance of the national economy and consolidates its diversity.

HE Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “The Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) is a key pillar in ADNEC Group's strategy to support vital sectors, especially the food industry. This event provides a vital platform for showcasing the great progress that the national food industry has already made, as well as an opportunity to explore the future and international trends in this vital sector. By leveraging global expertise to advance the food industry’s future growth in line with the requirements of the National Food Security Strategy, we are supporting the aspirations of our wise leadership to maintain the UAE’s position on the food security index’s leading countries.”

"In its first edition, ADIFE sustained the consecutive success achieved by the Abu Dhabi International Dates Exhibition in bringing together experts and specialists from around the world, alongside major local and international companies, to discuss serious solutions to current challenges, conclude deals, sign partnerships, and showcase the latest innovations. We are building on this success to enhance the exhibition's position as one of the most important events for food producers and stakeholders around the world”, HE added.

Al Dhaheri pointed out that ADNEC Group's organisation of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition and the Abu Dhabi International Dates Exhibition reflects its commitment to diversifying its portfolio of major international events. He confirmed the Group's commitment to meeting all exhibitors’ and visitors’ needs in terms of world-class facilities and services that would exceed their expectations in keeping with Abu Dhabi's status and reputation as the leading destination for business tourism in the region.

For his part, Dr. Abdul Wahab Zayed, Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, noted that Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition plays a crucial role in showcasing the significance of date for national economies of producing countries, contributing to food security, while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as leading hub and international platform for the development of this sector by providing support and facilities to major growers, producers and importers of dates. The exhibition also represents an ideal opportunity for suppliers of dates from the UAE and across the world to meet and network.

He also added that the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition stands out as the top event of its kind in the world and represents the largest international platform for exhibitors to showcase their products, exchange experiences, and enhance their presence in the global market. The ninth edition will be the largest in its history, as it has attracted 93 exhibitors, producers, manufacturers and exporters of dates within 79 pavilions. These participants represent 19 countries including the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Jordan, Morocco, Syria, Algeria, Iraq, Mauritania, Palestine, Tunisia, Pakistan, Italy, France, India, Indonesia, Australia, and Mexico.

It's noteworthy that the inaugural edition of the exhibition last year was an extraordinary success, witnessing the signing of numerous deals and MOUs with a total value exceeding AED 3.2 billion. The event garnered extensive participation from major international companies specializing in the food, beverage, and hospitality sectors. The first edition saw the participation of specialized companies from a significant number of countries, some of which also hosted national pavilions. The exhibition also featured panel discussions with prominent global speakers focusing on the latest sectoral developments.

This year’s event will further feature a wide range of activities that will shed light on the most important and vital topics related to food production, as well as various hospitality and food services along with several workshops and global competitions related to this field.

-Ends-