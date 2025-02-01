Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TRENDS Research & Advisory, appointing the think tank as the Knowledge Partner for the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, as well as the International Defence Conference (IDC) 2025.

The upcoming editions of IDEX and NAVDEX, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, are organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council.

As the Knowledge Partner, TRENDS Research & Advisory will play a pivotal role in shaping the discourse at IDC, enhancing the agenda by advising on speaker selections, key themes, and discussion topics, reinforcing the event’s status as a premier global platform for defence thought leadership and strategic dialogue. Additionally, TRENDS will support the production of the IDC White paper, providing in-depth analysis of the latest trends and developments in global defence and security.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, and Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “This collaboration with TRENDS Research & Advisory strengthens the knowledge-driven foundation of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025. By integrating expert insights and cutting-edge analysis, we are elevating the strategic discussions that define the future of global defence and security. Our partnership ensures that IDEX and NAVDEX continue to serve as the foremost platforms for innovation, collaboration, and thought leadership in the sector.”

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, said: “We are honoured to be the Knowledge Partner for IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, supporting this globally renowned event with our expertise in research and strategic analysis. By contributing to the International Defence Conference, we aim to enhance the depth and quality of discussions, ensuring decision-makers have access to the latest insights on defence and security trends. This partnership underscores our commitment to fostering informed dialogue and contributing to the advancement of global security strategies.”

Furthermore, TRENDS Research & Advisory will also contribute to the IDEX Future Labs—an exclusive platform where global experts will engage in high-level, closed-door discussions on the most pressing strategic issues in the defence and security sector.

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 will take place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 17-21 February, bringing together international defence and security leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to explore the latest advancements in defence technology and strategic solutions. IDC will take place on 16 February, providing a global platform for defence and security leaders to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the future of defence.