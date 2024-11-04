Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the flagship venue of the ADNEC Group, continues its preparations for the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2024), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Hosted by ADNOC from November 4 to 7, 2024, ADIPEC 2024 will convene at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the theme, ‘Connecting Minds. Transforming Energy,’ marking 40 years of energy leadership. This year’s event will delve into the intersection of energy and artificial intelligence (AI), spotlighting advanced AI solutions and emerging technologies that are reshaping the energy landscape.

ADIPEC 2024 will utilise the entire ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, spanning across indoor, outdoor, and marina spaces, offering unmatched flexibility and capacity for hosting mega-events of this scale. This edition of ADIPEC will attract more than 184,000 visitors and over 2,200 exhibiting brands. ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi has provided organisers with seamless, end-to-end services and implement comprehensive measures to ensure an exceptional experience for both exhibitors and participants, accommodating regional and international attendees alike.

As the largest gathering in the energy sector, ADIPEC will bring ministers together with global industry leaders, experts, and specialists, demonstrating Abu Dhabi’s strategic importance as a hub for energy innovation.

ADIPEC 2024 represents a landmark moment for the energy sector, with ADNEC Group fully committed to ensuring its success through preparations and the support its dedicated business clusters. These efforts reflect ADNEC Groups commitment to producing this event at the highest international standards, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as the capital of business and industry in the region.

Facilitating an event of this scale is a testament to ADNEC Group’s ongoing dedication to advancing business tourism in the region and underscores its capacity to host internationally recognised exhibitions and conferences. ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi hosts leading events across key sectors such as business, healthcare and defence, culture, supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities and spacious exhibition venues that guarantee an exceptional experience for visitors, organisers and exhibitors.