Be in with a chance of winning a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to conduct an on-court coin toss during the event

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open returns to the UAE capital next year and to celebrate the festive period, anyone purchasing tickets for the event during the 12 days of Christmas can take advantage of this exclusive offer and automatically be in with a chance of carrying out an on-court coin toss during the tournament.

The second instalment of the competition takes place on February 3rd-11th at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City with Tunisian star Ons Jabeur already confirmed to be competing and more big names to be announced over the coming weeks.

With excitement and anticipation continuing to build ahead of the tournament, a special festive offer will provide fans with a 15 percent discount on all Category 1 and 2 tickets for purchases made between December 20th and January 1st.

As an added incentive, anyone purchasing tickets during this period will be automatically entered into a draw to play a pivotal role in the competition by conducting an on-court coin toss.

Nigel Gupta, Director of Tennis Events at IMG and Tournament Director at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, said: “We are delighted to implement this significant offer on tickets over the festive period, giving as many people as possible the opportunity to attend what we are sure will be another fantastic tournament.

“It doesn’t get much better than watching elite athletes compete in a high-profile competition up close, and we are pleased so many people in Abu Dhabi, as well as across the UAE and wider region, will be able to do so.

“There is also the added bonus of being entered into a draw to conduct an on-court coin toss during the tournament, which is a truly unique opportunity to play a starring role in a major global sporting event.”

Sunday February 4th has been confirmed as Kids Day at the tournament, where families and children can look forward to a fun-filled Fan Village featuring a packed entertainment schedule and an extensive selection of food and beverage options.

Ladies Day, meanwhile, will take place on Tuesday February 6th, with wellness-themed activations in the Fan Village and spot prizes on offer to those in attendance.

Additionally, CRANK will be partnering with the tournament to deliver their iconic Ride class in the Fan Village across the opening weekend and Ladies Day, which will also feature a carefully created female-focused playlist.

Registrations are also now open for the Local Line Umpire Training Program, an expertly crafted initiative which has been designed with the aim of producing fully qualified officials who will be on court with the star players at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

The program, which runs from January 5th-28th, also aims to contribute to the evolution of tennis domestically, provide a pathway for those wishing to become a qualified tennis official and enable more certified Line Umpires in the UAE to be used for international events.

Tickets can be purchased via https://www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com/tickets/

IG: @mubadalaAbuDhabiOpen

TW: MubadalaADOpen

FB: Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

TT: @mubadalaAbuDhabiOpen

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mark Conlon

mark.conlon@dune23.me

About Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is a WTA 500 tournament, produced by IMG in partnership with Mubadala and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. The second edition of the tournament has been confirmed for 2024 and will take place at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

About WTA

Founded by Billie Jean King in 1973 on the principle of equal opportunity, the WTA is the global leader in women’s professional sports. The WTA is one of the world’s most recognizable and high-profile sports organizations, consisting of more than 1600 players representing approximately 87 nations, all competing to earn WTA rankings points and prestigious tournament titles. The Hologic WTA Tour is annually comprised of around 50 events and four Grand Slams, spanning six continents and nearly 30 countries and regions with a global audience of over 900 million. Further information on the WTA can be found at wtatennis.com.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $284 billion (AED 1045 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.