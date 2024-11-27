RIYADH: ACCIONA Living & Culture, a pioneering company in museums, exhibitions, interiors, and events, is proud to announce its participation in the prestigious World Football Summit (WFS) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 2nd, 2024. This highly anticipated event brings together top-tier professionals and football industry stakeholders to discuss the game's future and its global business.

As part of the event, creative Director Carla Prat Perxachs will participate in the roundtable "The Stadium Experience: Infrastructure Development for Efficient Mega Event Strategy & Delivery". Carla will explore how stadiums and sports venues are evolving beyond their traditional roles to become multifunctional spaces for cultural exchange, community engagement, and urban renewal. By integrating sustainability and social initiatives, these venues can drive economic growth while fostering vibrant, inclusive environments enriched by cultural activities and entertainment projects.

The WFS gathers global leaders in sports and entertainment, including club executives, federations, sponsors, and media, to explore football's broader impact on culture and urban development. ACCIONA Living & Culture’s participation underscores its commitment to reimagining sports facilities as dynamic hubs for cultural innovation and sustainable business models.

Notable projects like the Real Madrid Museum at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum showcase ACCIONA’s expertise in blending creativity, technology, and heritage to create transformative experiences that inspire and connect communities worldwide.

ACCIONA Living & Culture, part of global renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure ACCIONA, integrates innovative urban planning and culture to develop sustainable projects worldwide. With over 30 years of experience and presence in more than 40 countries, the company has created responsible urban solutions, including residential complexes, iconic offices, interior design projects, logistics spaces, museums, exhibitions, immersive experiences, and sports and entertainment spaces and events. The most notable cultural projects ACCIONA Living & Culture developed are the Grand Egyptian Museum, the House of European History in Brussels, and the Olympic and Sports Museum in Qatar. In the residential sector, it has developed more than 13,000 homes in Spain, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Brazil, in addition to iconic office and logistics projects.

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €17 billion in 2023 and has a business presence in more than 60 countries.