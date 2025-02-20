Dubai, UAE: ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) recently hosted a landmark event in Egypt to celebrate its 120th anniversary, bringing together over 350 esteemed guests to discuss the future of finance talent under the theme "Global Talent Trends." The event highlighted ACCA’s commitment to shaping the future of finance professionals in Egypt and beyond, as the country continues to evolve as a key regional hub for accounting and finance.

The event featured influential speakers and thought-provoking discussions, addressing Egypt’s economic landscape and the role of finance professionals in driving sustainable growth.

Honouring a Pioneer: Hazem Hassan, ACCA’s longest-standing member in Egypt and a leading figure in the country’s accounting profession, delivered inspiring insights on the evolving role of accountants and the value of professional development.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Farid: The Executive Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) provided a keynote speech with an in-depth analysis of Egypt’s finance talent landscape, stressing the need for upskilling, retention, and development amid global economic challenges.

His Excellency Ahmed Kouchouk: Minister of Finance, participated in a panel discussion on Egypt’s employer landscape, highlighting key challenges and solutions in hiring the right talent, creating opportunities for young professionals and upskilling the workforce.

Employer and Education Landscape Panels: Kamel Saleh (Grant Thornton), His Excellency Ahmed Kouchouk (Minister of Finance), His Excellency Gareth Bailey (UK Ambassador to Egypt), and Mohanad Khaled (BDO Khaled & Co) led discussions on Egypt’s evolving job market and the importance of bridging the skills gap. Dr. Mohamed Loutfi (British University in Egypt), Dr. Vincent Emery (University of Hertfordshire), Helmi Hammami (ESLSCA University), and Dr. Rasha El Gendi (Coventry University) debated how academia can better align with industry needs to prepare future-ready finance professionals.



This first-of-its-kind event in Egypt reinforced ACCA’s role as a catalyst for talent development and professional excellence in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Kush Ahuja, Head of Eurasia and Middle East at ACCA, said:

"Egypt is home to a rapidly expanding finance sector, with strong demand for skilled professionals who can navigate today’s economic challenges. Through strategic partnerships with employers, universities, and learning providers, ACCA is committed to developing the next generation of finance talent in Egypt. This event was a testament to the country’s growing influence in the global finance landscape and the critical role of continuous learning and upskilling in driving long-term economic success."

