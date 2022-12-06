Jordan – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), represented by TAGUCI’s Director of International Programs, Dr. Luai Jraisat, and TAGUCI Academic Staff Member, Dr. Nasser Assaf, had taken part in the annual ‘Erasmus+ Networking Seminar between institutions, organizations, and companies from numerous world countries and EU Member States’. The Conference was held as part of the Erasmus+ Program, which is funded by the European Union.

The Conference aims to enhance the empowerment of employees from Jordan and the EU member states to interact and exchange information and best practices, as well as to discuss challenges in education and capacity-building projects within the activities of the National Erasmus+ Office. In this context, the European Union doubled the resources allocated for Erasmus+ for the years 2021-2027, which confirms its commitment to investing in youth and their future, especially in the Middle East region.

During the Conference, two seminars were held; the first was organized by the National Erasmus+ Office – Jordan, held for three days at the Dead Sea Hotel in the presence of Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Wajih Aweys, and Minister of Youth, Mr. Muhammad Salama Al-Nabulsi. The second session took place at the Grand Hyatt Amman Hotel. It was organized and supported by the Erasmus Netherlands Office (Erasmus+ Holland) with the aim of enhancing research cooperation, and promoting faculty, undergraduate and postgraduate students exchange program between universities in the participating countries to exchange experiences among them.

In this context, TAGUCI is implementing new educational programs by introducing a Master’s Degree in Global Supply Chain Management Program to meet the labor market needs, and at the same time, to provide professionals, who seek to develop their career, with the necessary knowledge and expertise in the supply chain management and logistics fields.

Moreover, a number of Jordanian member universities shared their successful experiences within the Academic Mobility Program, where Jordan is considered one of the active countries in the region in terms of the number of signed agreements and number of students benefiting from the program.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) is a University College; an independent educational institution accredited by the Jordanian Ministry of Higher Education; by the Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions ,as well as by the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA).

It is also a member of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

