The decision will cover exhibitors at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, Al Ain Book Festival, and Al Dhafra Book Festival

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced that exhibitors participating in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), Al Ain Book Festival, and Al Dhafra Book Festival for 2022 will be exempt from paying rental fees.

The decision is in line with the strategy implemented by the ALC to ensure business continuity and drive growth in the publishing sector, in addition to enhancing recovery and supporting local and international publishers. The exemption also highlights the important role that the emirate of Abu Dhabi plays as a global centre for culture, reflects the confidence that ALC has in the influential part publishers play, and shows the Centre’s commitment to supporting publishers in navigating the global challenges facing the industry post-pandemic.

The ALC had announced its plans to organise the Al Ain Book Festival from 14 to 20 November in the city of Al Ain, with a busy agenda of cultural, intellectual, and artistic events.

H.E. Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of ALC, praised this latest decision, which aims to support the new strategy for ADIBF and book fairs in general, which shows leadership’s vision to promote knowledge, advance the publishing sector, support local publishers, and facilitate dialogue between ADIBF and various publishing and creative content sectors locally, regionally, and internationally.

“Organised by the ALC every year, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022 achieved remarkable success, cementing its advanced position in the global cultural scene,” H.E. bin Tamim said. “This brings the fair in line with the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a leader in the sector and a host for the most prominent exhibitions and cultural events, which allow audiences to explore human creativity and innovation across all sectors.”

“In its latest edition, the event was able to support publishers and stimulate competition in an effort to advance and develop every aspect of the publishing sector,” H.E. bin Tamim added. “We are currently working to develop the Al Ain Book Festival and Al Dhafra Book Festival and relaunch them with new editions that meets the requirements and aspirations of publishers and the local publishing sector.”

Over the course of a week, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022 presented a wide range of comprehensive cultural, intellectual, and artistic events that targeted all kinds of audiences. The fair hosted 1,130 publishers from more than 80 countries, along with a selection of literary and intellectual figures who have won Nobel, Booker, and Pulitzer Prizes, as well as the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, among others, and who took part in more than 650 different events.

ADIBF 2022 also saw the launch of the ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award, which seeks to honour Nabati poetic works, folk studies, and research, and is granted to scholars and creators whose works explore the heritage of Nabati poetry and its authentic values. The Award includes six categories: Poetry Matching, where participants must create works that match the poem Ya’al Nou Banat Mazoona by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE; Creative Personality; Arts, which includes Arabic calligraphy; Studies and Research; Poetry Publications, and finally, Translation.

The Fair also included the first edition of the International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries, bringing together 300 speakers, publishers, and experts from around the world. Also on the agenda was the 19th Meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council Book Fair Directors, which came out with a set of effective recommendations to improve book fairs and the landscape of Arab publishing.

A series of panel discussions, seminars, and art exhibitions at ADIBF 2022 brought together renowned poet Adonis and the 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics winner Guido Imbens. The event also included panel discussions to introduce the winners of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award for 2022 and of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction (mentored by the Booker Prize foundation), along with world-renowned Arabic calligrapher Fouad Honda from Japan.

About Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) was launched in 1981 to offer an international cultural platform bringing together publishers, libraries, agents, cultural establishments, and the press under one roof to exchange ideas and identify promising opportunities. Every year, the event welcomes leading publishers from the Arab world and beyond in a series of activities and events, in an effort to drive progress and development in the publishing sector and open up promising new prospects for local and Arab publishers.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.