IPEM 2023 Focuses on 'Destined to Outperform' as it Evaluates the Superiority of the Private Capital Sector Over Other Asset Classes

Abu Dhabi Delegation Compromises Key Representatives from Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Abu Dhabi Residents Office and Leading Financial Institutions, including Abu Dhabi IPO Fund, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi's leading entities are poised to reaffirm the UAE capital's prominence as they join a distinguished delegation at the highly anticipated IPEM Paris 2023. This premier private capital industry gathering is scheduled to take place from September 18th to 20th at the Westin Vendôme and Jardin des Tuileries in Paris.

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), Abu Dhabi IPO Fund (ADIPOF), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) are poised to make their mark at IPEM Paris 2023, united by a shared pursuit of excellence. This collective ensemble embodies the vanguard of Abu Dhabi's financial landscape, converging to unveil a vision of the emirate as the unrivalled 'Capital of Capital'. Their mission is to introduce the wealth of opportunities Abu Dhabi offers and showcase its dynamic investment environment to the European Private Markets. As the tide of valuations recedes, the next few years will test the conviction of even the most experienced investors. With higher rates, the delegation will delve into discussions regarding how General Partners (GPs) plan to update their investment and value-creation strategies while also looking at how Limited Partners (LPs) reassess their allocations – and which segments and asset classes stand to benefit from these shifts.

With the overarching theme "Destined to Outperform", IPEM Paris 2023 returns to the French capital, embarking on a comprehensive exploration of the enduring claim of the private capital sector. The event aims to scrutinize the industry’s longstanding assertion that private markets possess a unique capacity to outshine other asset classes. The distinguished gathering will bring together thought leaders and forward-thinkers from the realms of private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, and the wider financial arena.

Following its notable participation in last year's 8th edition of IPEM in Cannes, ADGM is set to further assert its prominence on the international stage. Recognised as one of the leading and largest private capital marketplace gatherings, IPEM presents a robust and reputable platform for ADGM to showcase Abu Dhabi's world-class ecosystem and progressive framework to key industry stakeholders.

The delegation's overall participation underscores Abu Dhabi's commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the private capital sphere. The Editor of Abu Dhabi Finance Week at ADGM, will be chairing a session on behalf of ADGM at this year’s IPEM.

His Excellency Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of ADRO said, “'Abu Dhabi stands as one of the top destinations for investors and long-term residents and we are steadfast in our commitment to continue attracting global key industry players in the financial sector to the Capital of Capital. This prestigious event provides a solid and credible platform to showcase Abu Dhabi’s world-class ecosystem and attractive framework to international top talent, investors, and entrepreneurs in order to set-up their businesses in the emirate and consider Abu Dhabi as a preferred destination for them and their families to live and grow.

Badr Al-Olama, Acting Director General of ADIO said: “Abu Dhabi’s unprecedented transformation over half a century has created one of the region’s strongest, most diversified and sustainable economies. The emirate continues to be a destination of choice for innovative global players due to its progressive investment environment, enabling regulations, economic resilience, access to talent, liveability, cutting-edge infrastructure and connectivity.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM said, "As we join hands with our esteemed counterparts, ADGM is eager to participate in IPEM Paris 2023 and highlight the strategic advantages that Abu Dhabi offers to global investors and industry participants. This platform serves as a unique avenue to engage with global thought leaders and decision-makers, exploring the trajectory of private markets in an ever-evolving financial landscape. With ADGM’s steadfast commitment to innovation, regulatory excellence, and fostering sustainable growth, we look forward to contributing meaningfully to discussions that shape the future and foster an environment that is truly destined to outperform."

Abu Dhabi institutions stand poised to infuse IPEM Paris 2023 with their collective expertise, visionary strategies, and collaborative ethos, thus contributing to the event's overarching goal of elucidating the future of private markets and their potential for sustained outperformance.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

