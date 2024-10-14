A2RL Season 2 Race Day confirmed for 26 April 2025, at Abu Dhabi’s iconic Yas Marina Circuit

Growing global reach with new teams from the USA, France, Japan, and the UAE

AI takes the lead as coders and engineers race to push the limits of autonomous technology

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ASPIRE, the innovation acceleration arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has officially launched the second season of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), with a confirmed race day set for 26 April 2025, at Yas Marina Circuit. A2RL returns attracting an even broader global footprint with the addition of four new international teams and the reveal of an upgraded Dallara built Super Formula Emirates Autonomous Vehicle (EAV24) designed to push the boundaries of AI in motorsport. Competitors will race for a share of the impressive US$ 2.25 million prize pool.

Following a successful inaugural race in April 2024, which featured teams from the USA, Germany, Switzerland, Hungary, Italy, Singapore, China, and the UAE, A2RL is expanding its global roster with the addition of four new teams: AiPEX Racing from the US, Aladin Innovation from France, SEVRUS Japan (TGM Grand Prix) from Japan, and a team from the UAE’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII). These new entrants will join the original teams from Season 1 in undergoing a rigorous simulation phase in November, where they will face track conditions to finalize the complete team roster. The race format for the upcoming season will be revealed following the simulation challenge.

In the simulation phase, teams will prove their ability to control their race cars under challenging conditions such as GPS failures, sensor malfunctions, and meet quality gateways to demonstrate overtaking skills. Teams must also showcase strategies for tire and brake warming, perform hot laps, and even race against virtual opponents. Only those who meet these high standards will qualify for the final competition.

The race promises to showcase some of the world's brightest engineers and programmers, with these teams harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to code autonomous race cars. The league is evolving into a global AI sport, where the combination of innovation and high-speed competition takes center stage.

H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President and Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, underscored the global impact of A2RL, stating: “A2RL is more than just a race; it’s a critical platform for showcasing the power of AI-driven solutions and their potential to transform entire industries. By pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with autonomous technology, we are accelerating innovation across sectors and positioning the UAE as a leader in the global AI landscape.”

Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, added, “The second season of A2RL is set to be even more exhilarating, with new teams pushing the limits of AI integration in motorsport. Our upgraded race car, designed with next-gen autonomous tech, will challenge teams to take their coding and engineering to new heights. This league is more than just a competition—it’s a glimpse into the future of AI-driven sports.”

At GITEX Global, Dubai's premier technology event, attendees were given a first look at the upgraded EAV24, A2RL’s next-generation autonomous race car. This model, the body panels of which are crafted from sustainable bio-composite materials, features a sleek design inspired by digital algorithms and AI-driven data patterns, underscoring the event’s core focus on AI innovation. The EAV24 will be at the center of the competition, where teams will battle to develop AI systems that can outsmart and outperform their rivals on the track.

The league's first season saw a remarkable turnout, with over 10,000 spectators witnessing the event live at Yas Marina Circuit, and more than 1 million global viewers streaming the race online. The second season aims to build on this success, cementing A2RL’s position as a pioneering force in both motorsport and the advancement of AI.

A2RL’s mission extends beyond racing—it is about accelerating the development of autonomous systems across a variety of platforms and building public trust in the safety and reliability of this emerging technology. In addition to car racing, the league encompasses other cutting-edge competitions, such as autonomous drone racing and autonomous buggies, allowing for the testing and refinement of technologies in diverse environments. The competition offers OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and automakers a risk-free environment to explore and develop autonomous innovations, driving advancements that will one day impact the broader mobility sector.

