18th May, 2023 will mark the opening of the foremost Patient-Experience focused event in the region, the 5th Annual International Patient Experience Symposium.



Joined by Department of Health, Abu Dhabi as Strategic Partner, Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Centre as Presenting Partner, and Burjeel Holdings as Healthcare Excellence Partner, this exclusive in-person event will take place at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, Abu Dhabi – UAE, and will engage a Pre-Event Masterclass (17th May 2023) and a 2-day scientific symposium (18th – 19th May 2023)

Pivoting around the central theme "Powering Humanity, Humility & Innovation at the Forefront," this event will engage knowledge-sharing sessions, and brainstorm ideas to enhance patient outcomes globally by utilising the most recent technologies and best practises in patient experience.

According to Dr. Hassa Saif Al Mazrouei, Medical Director of Patient Experience, Director of Internship Program, Obstetrics and Gynecology Physician, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, UAE - ‘’Patient experience strategies will need to be more focused on culture-wide change that’s based on creating mutual care and respect , which could be measured and analyzed in the future. This means that health care organizations must approach patient care holistically, considering not only the clinical aspects of treatment but also the overall patient experience.’’ Event participants will witness Dr. Hassa Al Mazrouei, elaborate on the same during her exclusive presentation titled ‘’Creating a Culture of Mutual Care and Respect: A Shared Responsibility for Those Serving & Being Served’’.

“Improving patient experience is a key priority for the healthcare sector, and to achieve this, we need to focus on various aspects and the most important one is I believe is the medical information and data management. This area provides a huge resource of information that can be collected, analysed and used to improve and enhance patient experience" informed Dr. Ahmad Al Khayer, General Manager and Medical Director, NMC ProVita (UAE), during his pre-event speaker interview. Dr. Ahmad, will be presenting on "Healthcare Private Sector Role in Improving Patient Experience, with ABM 5 In A Long-Term Care Unit during COVID 19 Era, as an example " during his exclusive session at the event.

“A Person-Centred Service Model for Coordinated Health and Social Outcomes” will be explained by Gary O’Leary, Market Development Leader for CHSO (Co-ordinated Health & Social Outcomes) at Merative during his presentation. Gary O’Leary, will also be sharing his insights on “Viewing Experience through the Patient Lens” during the Patient – Provider Fire Side Chat session. Merative is the Patient Care Partner, for this event.



“Creating a platform that encourages the participation of front-line caregivers in developing and driving patient experience strategies has proven to be the most impactful and fosters a sense of employee ownership in implementing the strategies.” - explains Yinka Adekeye, Senior Director of Patient Access Services at Mubadala Health (Patient Engagement Partner) as she elaborates on the importance of involving front line caregivers in driving patient experience strategies. Yinka will be elaborating on “A commitment improving the Patient Experience landscape; the Mubadala Health Way”, during her presentation at the event.

One of the event highlights include the PX Trendsetter Dialogue (Panel), titled “Reassess Failures to Build Resiliency & Reliability for Achieving Improved Human Experience Outcomes”. Moderated by Gary O’Leary, this panel will be joined by

Mohamad El-Hage, Group Chief Executive Officer | Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (UAE)

Mohamed Khomsi, Executive Director | HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers, Moorfields Eye Hospital Centre Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Dr. Hassa Saif Al Mazrouei, Medical Director Patient Experience, Director of Internship Program, Obstetrics and Gynecology Physician | Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, UAE

Mustafa Yacoub - Director of Patient Experience Department and Case Management | NMC ProVita (UAE)

Samah Ismail, VP of Operations and Technology Digital Health | Malaffi (UAE)

“Improving outcomes and experience for older people living with frailty” will be the topic of Pre-Event Masterclass which will be conducted by workshop leaders - Deborah Thompson, Programme Director Urgent Care Delivery Networks at NHS Elect (UK), and Prof Simon Conroy, Geriatric Medicine in the MRC Lifelong Health & Ageing unit - UCL.



“There is nothing more powerful than listening and learning from your peers. So much can be gained by knowledge sharing around strategies and initiatives that been proven effective in enhancing the experience of patients in this region.” - shares Kelly Vorseth, Sr. Director Patient Experience, SSMC during her pre-event speaker interview, on being asked how attendees will benefit by this event.

Joined by 40+ global PX veterans, sharing their knowledge and experience, this event is partnered by healthcare experts such as Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City - UAE (Headline Partner), Cedars-Sinai (Lead Partner), NMC-Provita (Strategic Healthcare Partner), Gilead (Platinum Partner), CHI (Health Insurance Partner), Ambulatory Healthcare Services, PressGaney & NHS Elect (Supporting Partners), JHAH | PWC | MNGHA | Kuwait Hospitals, HealthPlus | Healthplus IVF | Danat Al Emarat | Moorsfield Eye Hospital Center (Gold Partners), CMC (Associate Partner), KHCC (Associate PX Partner), Malaffi (HIE Partner), HealthLinks (Knowledge Partner), Leader Life Sciences (Healthcare Innovation Partner), Accreditation Canada (Bronze Partner), Unified Health Net and Mazik Technologies (Exhibiting Partners), Mediclinic (Lanyard Partner) among many others.



