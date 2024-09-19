Cairo – The 36th Edition of the Sahara International Agricultural Exhibition concluded at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, wrapping up three days of showcasing cutting-edge agricultural innovations and fostering strategic partnerships. Held under the patronage of the Egyptian Cabinet, the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, and the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, the event featured over 250 companies from various countries, drawing more than 18,000 visitors.

The exhibition was officially inaugurated by H.E. Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, who emphasized the event's significance in enhancing and transforming the agricultural sector.

Hany Khafagy, General Manager of Informa Markets Egypt, remarked, "This year's edition has truly been exceptional, providing exhibitors and visitors with an opportunity to explore the latest advancements in crop management, irrigation systems, and precision agriculture." He continued, "Exhibitors have found Sahara Expo 2024 to be an ideal platform for showcasing their products and services to a diverse audience, including hosted buyers, industry experts, and government representatives. They have expressed how the exhibition has allowed them to network, gain valuable insights, and forge new trade partnerships, solidifying its reputation as a must-attend event in the agricultural calendar."

In addition to these achievements, the exhibition facilitated the conclusion of many business deals and agreements, further demonstrating its role as a catalyst for economic growth and industry development.

Kafr El Zayat for Pesticides and Chemicals, Evergrow Group for Specialty Fertilizers, Techno Seeds for Seed Technology and Agricultural Development, and other notable companies were among the exhibitors that benefited from the event’s dynamic environment. They praised the exhibition for its role in facilitating direct interactions with potential clients and partners from across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

The exhibition's diverse range of programs, including the Business Matching Program, Buyers' Mission, educational programs featuring the Sahara Conference, Food Security Seminar, and Women in Agriculture discussions, provided exhibitors, young entrepreneurs, and visitors with opportunities to explore emerging trends, exchange knowledge, and discuss solutions for the industry's most pressing challenges. These initiatives align with the government's efforts in executing Egypt Vision 2030, which emphasizes the agricultural sector's role in achieving sustainable development, enhancing food security, and driving economic growth.