Annual exhibition set to bring 200+ craft and 1,000 brands from 55 countries to Dubai Harbour, with more than 50 vessels set for their MENA debuts, emphasising event’s importance to global industry

Dubai, UAE – The annual Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS), the globe's most distinguished maritime and lifestyle event is set to open for the 31st edition tomorrow, 19 February. This year’s series is set to welcome more than 1,000 brands and 200-plus yachts and watercrafts, to the venue’s luxurious home at Dubai Harbour.

Taking place until 23 February, the 31st edition will see exhibitors and visitors arrive in the emirate from across 55 countries, including Italy, Holland, Switzerland. DIBS has grown exponentially since its inaugural event and continues to serve as an important platform to connect industry leaders, innovators, and maritime experts, all the while further positioning Dubai as an international yachting and nautical capital. The 2025 programme will see a range of attractions from the yachting and superyacht segment, as well as watersports, a growing luxury and lifestyle sector, seafaring gadgets and equipment, and much more. With 1000-plus brands attending, visitors can expect first-class products on displays from leading industry names such as Ferretti Group, San Lorenzo, Gulf Craft, Benetti, Feadship, and Lurssen.

Global and regional launches

Local Emirati brand and superyacht manufacturers Gulf Craft, which has been participating in the event since its inception will unveil 11 luxury vessels for the first time, in addition to showcasing a further six. The brand will be debuting vessels from lines such as Majesty Yachts and Nomad Yachts and is preparing for a record number of reveals in what is expected to be a monumental year for the business. Gulf Craft will reveal the Majesty 100 Terrace for the first time globally – the vessel was initially announced during Cannes Festival last year.

Elsewhere, British luxury yacht manufacturers Princess Yachts will unveil its Y80 for the first time in the region. An all-new 25-metre ship, the craft is part of Princess’s Y class range. Furthermore, Ferretti Group – a leading multinational shipbuilding group – will be introducing its Wallytender 48 to the Middle East. Dubbed the quintessential dayboat, the yacht will be making its first appearance in this market. San Lorenzo, which has crafted bespoke yachts for more than 60 years, will also be premiering models in the Gulf, including its SX112, SL90A, and the SD96.

In addition to the new launches, Italian brand Cranchi Yachts, synonymous with technological innovation, will be inaugurating the Cranchi 62 and 67 in the region during this year’s DIBS. SF Yachts will also present to the Middle East market its Prestige X70, which is described as a “masterpiece of design”.

Along with an enticing catalogue of launches unveiled by leaders in the industry, DIBS promises an unforgettable exhibition with a host of maritime events and activations for visitors to enjoy across the five-day period. In a first for the event, Bush and Noble – a leading yacht brokerage specialising in luxury sales and headquartered in Dubai – will be highlighting its brokering services in a dedicated brokerage area. It will also present the 011 Hatteras 05 during the show itself.

Returning for 2025

Curated for automobile fanatics, Supercar Avenue is set to return, giving DIBS attendees a glimpse into life in the fast lane though a collection of iconic motors. Supercars on display include Koenigsegg Regera; Pagani Huayra; Bugatti Chiron; Lamborghini Countach; Ferrari LaFerrari; and Mclaren Speedtail.

For thrill-seekers, the Watersports area will have a range of activations, from jet-skiing to flyboarding, with professionals ready to demonstrate their talents. Meanwhile the ever-popular ‘Proudly UAE’ area will pay homage once more to the maritime legacy of the Emirates and the local brands who represent the country internationally. And as the sun slinks below the horizon, Nikki Beach Yacht Club, the international hospitality phenomenon, will be sure to heat up, serving an array of light bites and refreshing drinks throughout the day and coming alive in the evening with the help of resident DJs.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, please visit this link here.

