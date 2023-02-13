Saudi Arabia: The leaders of the Global Harmonization Working Party (GHWP) for Medical Devices discussed ways to develop research and innovation in medical devices and supplies, the successive developments in the medical device technology industry, which included digital health, artificial intelligence, biotechnologies, and legislative and regulatory developments for the control of medical devices and supplies.

This came during the GHWP 26th meeting, which was kicked of today by His Excellency the CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Dr. Hisham bin Saad Aljadhey, and headed by the GHWP Chair, and the Executive Vice President of the Medical Devices and Supplies Sector at SFDA, Eng. Ali bin Mohsen Al-Dalaan. The meeting also witnessed the participation of heads of the regulatory bodies in the member states, and several manufacturers in the field of medical devices and supplies locally and internationally. The meeting is held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the Digital City in Riyadh.

Eng. Al-Dalaan stated that this meeting comes in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to support, localize and attract development industries and modern technologies, including the medical technology industry. He added that this meeting is an opportunity to invite international companies to invest in the Kingdom's market, especially since the Kingdom has a system of medical devices and supplies that is consistent with international systems, in addition to the special legislative track to support innovation in medical devices and clinical studies.

This meeting is the first of its kind for the GHWP in attendance after transforming the GHWP from an Asian into a global organization led by the Kingdom. The members of the organization constitute approximately 57% of the total population of the world, and the member states of the organization have the largest market in research, innovation and technological progress in the field of medical devices and supplies.

It is noteworthy that the Kingdom hosts this meeting in addition to the 26th annual meeting of the scientific and technical working teams of the GHWP from 13 to 16 February 2023, in the presence and participation of more than 400 speakers of leaders, experts, specialists and those interested in the field of medical devices and supplies, relevant factories and regulatory authorities.

-Ends-

About GHWP Meeting:

The GHWP meeting will discuss regulatory developments in medical devices and technological developments associated with the industry, including the role of artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, medical software and medical biotechnology. The meeting will enhance the harmonization and convergence in medical device regulation between countries, developing regulatory systems and legislation for medical devices in accordance with international best practices, and helping emerging countries to build their regulatory systems and benefit from the different experiences of the members of the organization.