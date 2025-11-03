Paris: The Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC), in partnership with the World Bank and Takamol Holding, is organizing a training program under the theme “Jobs Now: Advanced Strategies for Labor Market Transformation.”

The program, held at the World Bank Office in Paris from 29 to 31 October 2025, brings together participants from 25 countries as part of the activities of the first cohort of the International Labor Market Academy, launched earlier this year during the GLMC in Riyadh. The Academy aims to strengthen the skills of labor market policymakers worldwide, helping them address employment and development challenges and supporting the sustainability of future economies.

The first cohort of the Academy brings together 36 participants representing labor market policymakers and decision-makers from 25 countries, who will explore international best practices and enhance their skills to respond to the rapid economic and technological transformations.

The program focused on three key themes: advancing labor policies that link employment incentives with productivity and growth; strengthening skills systems that meet evolving market needs; and promoting institutional learning to turn research and studies into actionable and practical policies.

Program sessions were led by a distinguished group of international experts from the World Bank and France Travail, the French government agency responsible for employment. They provided valuable insights on productivity, innovation, entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, and the impact of artificial intelligence on the future of jobs.

The Labor Market Academy was launched during the second edition of the GLMC in Riyadh in January 2025. Established through a strategic partnership between GLMC, the World Bank, and Takamol Holding, the Academy aims to train and graduate one cohort each year, equipping future labor policy leaders with the knowledge and tools needed to shape and implement effective labor market reforms in their countries.