Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), together with Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), represented by IsDB Institute (IsDBI), is set to host the 19th edition of its annual Islamic banking and finance conference with the support from Central Bank of Bahrain. The two-day conference scheduled for 3-4 November 2024 will be held physically at Crowne Plaza, Kingdom of Bahrain. This year’s conference revolves around “Leveraging Islamic Finance to Build a Sustainable, Efficient and Resilient Halal Ecosystem for Muslim Economies”.

The annual conference is regarded as one of the most significant gatherings in the Islamic finance industry where Shari’ah scholars, policymakers and decision-makers convene to discuss pressing matters in the Islamic finance industry globally. The conference will be broadcast live on Zoom, YouTube and other social media platforms for the benefit of a broader stakeholder base. It will be supported by a variety of partners and sponsors, including Islamic banks and financial institutions, academic institutions, technology, as well as, other support service providers and knowledge-sharing platforms.

H.E. Shaikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of AAOIFI Board of Trustees remarked on this occasion, “We are honoured to once again host our annual conference in Bahrain. We eagerly anticipate engaging in discussions on vital issues and Islamic finance-based approaches and solutions that can be leveraged to build a sustainable, efficient and resilient Halal ecosystem for Muslim economies. We extend our profound appreciation to the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Islamic Development Bank for their unwavering support to AAOIFI and its pivotal initiatives, including this important conference. Insha’Allah, we look forward to welcoming all AAOIFI stakeholders to Bahrain”.

The two-day conference will feature keynote addresses from distinguished dignitaries and policymakers, along with seven panel discussion sessions. These discussions will explore how Islamic finance can build a sustainable Halal ecosystem, covering topics such as transitioning from Halal finance to a Halal economy, enhancing supply chains and addressing governance and transparency in Islamic finance, amongst other relevant topics.

Dr. Sami Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDB Institute, commented on this occasion, “Islamic Development Bank is committed to showcasing how Islamic finance can build a more sustainable, efficient and resilient Halal ecosystem. Our focus is on leveraging innovative financial strategies and practices rooted in Islamic principles, rules and values, as well as, AAOIFI standards, to drive economic efficiency, financial stability and long-term growth in Muslim economies. This conference provides a vital platform to address current economic, financial and environmental challenges, showcasing our commitment to upholding the broader goals of Shari’ah”.

H.E. Mr. Khalid Ebrahim Humaidan, Governor of Central Bank of Bahrain, also commented on this occasion, “The Central Bank of Bahrain is pleased to support this conference, which underscores our ongoing commitment to the advancement of Islamic finance both locally and globally. This conference provides a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to examine the evolving dynamics of Islamic finance and its broader economic implications. It is essential that we continuously evaluate and refine our strategies to address the diverse needs of the stakeholders. By addressing current and forward-looking issues, we aim to enhance the financial landscape and support the development of a robust Halal ecosystem. We believe the insights gained from this conference will play a crucial role in shaping and improving economic and financial practices worldwide”.

Coinciding and in conjunction with the conference, AAOIFI is also organising the 2nd edition of Capacity Building Week, which will commence on 2 November 2024 and continue from 5 November 2024 till 8 November 2024. This event is anticipated to draw over 200 participants from more than 30 countries, who will engage in over 20 concurrent workshops facilitated by 20 AAOIFI trainers.

For registration and more information about the conference, please click: https://bit.ly/3Tx6ojI

About AAOIFI:

Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) established in 1991 is the leading international not-for-profit organisation primarily responsible for development and issuance of standards for the global Islamic finance industry.

As a leading standard-setter for the global Islamic finance industry, AAOIFI presently has in issue, a total of 122* standards and technical pronouncements – comprising 59 Shari’ah standards, 37 accounting standards, 7 auditing standards, 1 code of ethics and 18 governance standards. As such, AAOIFI standards and technical pronouncements are currently, fully or partially adopted by 45* regulatory and supervisory authorities (RSAs) across the world in 36* countries and have introduced a progressive degree of harmonisation of international Islamic finance practices.

At present, AAOIFI has over 175* institutional members, including central banks and regulatory authorities, financial institutions, accounting and auditing firms, and legal firms, academic institutions, among others, from over 45* countries.

In addition to the standard setting functions, AAOIFI’s core institutional objectives are capacity building, awareness and advocacy programs to support the implementation of its standards. Professional fellowship programs (such as Certified Islamic Professional Accountant (CIPA), Certified Shari’ah Expert (CSE) and Certified Shari’ah Auditor (CSA), as well as, certification programs (such as Certificate of Proficiency in Financial Accounting Standards (CPFAS) are also offered by AAOIFI, in Arabic, English and Russian languages, in its efforts to enhance the industry’s human resource bases and governance structures.

For more information, please visit: www.aaoifi.com

For conference partnership related enquiries, please contact Mr. Yaser Rifat on yrifat@aaoifi.com

*as of August 2024

CONTACT US

Office 1001, 11th floor, Al Nakheel Tower,

Building 1074, Road 3622, Seef District 436,

Kingdom of Bahrain

Tel: +973 17 244 496

Fax: +973 17 250 194

Email: info@aaoifi.com

About IsDB:

The Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral development bank (MDB) that has been working for nearly 50 years to improve the lives of the communities it serves by promoting socio-economic development and delivering impact at scale.

The IsDB brings together 57 member countries across four continents - touching the lives of 1 in 5 of the world’s population.

It is one of the world’s most active MDBs, and a global leader in Islamic Finance, with an AAA rating, and operating assets of more than USD 16 billion and subscribed capital of USD 70 billion.

The IsDB is a truly global institution, headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a Centre of Excellence in Malaysia and major hubs in Morocco, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Nigeria.

The mission of the IsDB is to equip people to drive their own economic and social progress at scale, putting the infrastructure in place to enable them to fulfil their potential. The Bank builds collaborative partnerships among communities and nations in a uniquely non-political environment, and works towards driving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, by harnessing the power of science, technology and innovation and fostering ethical and sustainable solutions to the world’s greatest development challenges.

CONTACT US

8111 King Khalid St.

AI Nuzlah AI Yamania Dist. Unit No. 1

Jeddah 22332-2444

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Tel: +966 12 636 1400

Fax: +966 12 636 6871

Email: info@isdb.org

About the IsDB Institute (IsDBI)

The IsDB Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by Islamic economics and finance principles, the IsDB Institute is mandated to lead the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of 57 Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. Established in 1981 as the Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI), the Institute was renamed in April 2021 with the aim to better align it with IsDB’s emerging priorities and enable the Institute to effectively lead innovative knowledge-based solutions for the sustainable development.

For more information, please visit: www.isdbinstitute.org