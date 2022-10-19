Sharjah: The 18th edition of the International Education Show kicked off today (Wednesday) at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together more than 100 exhibitors from the most prestigious international universities in the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and India, in addition to distinguished universities from other countries, an increase of about 33% compared to the previous edition.

Organized by the Expo Centre in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), the event was inaugurated by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office. The current edition is held under the patronage of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The show, co-hosted by the UAE Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Private Education Authority, showcases hundreds of the latest educational and academic programs in all disciplines, including medicine, engineering, business administration, and post-graduate studies programs.

HE Abdullah bin Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the show plays a substantial role in fostering the sustainability of the UAE educational sector thanks to becoming a prominent platform for local, regional, and international educational institutions to introduce their programmes and promote their cutting-edge educational services as well as for students seeking to pursue their higher education and looking forward to learning about the most important majors required in the labor market.

Meanwhile, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa lauded the show’s prestigious position, becoming an important platform for keeping up with the unprecedented prosperity witnessed by the education sector in the region.

"From providing participating educational and academic institutions an opportunity to exchange expertise, and get better acquainted with the best practices in the field, to giving students access to highly qualified educational institutions, the event will support the growth of the country’s educational system. It will also enable students to meet with representatives of universities and institutes, and learn about the facilities and advanced educational curricula, Al Midfa said.

The exhibition will continue to receive visitors on Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm and on Friday and Saturday from 3 pm until 9 pm.

