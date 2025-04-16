Sharjah: The inaugural Sharjah School Librarians Conference, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, concluded today (Wednesday) at Expo Centre Sharjah, following two days of insightful dialogue and collaboration between 170 education professionals, including international experts, school librarians and teachers, who spotlighted the latest global trends in supporting school libraries and enhancing their role as a vital hub in the educational process.

Held in partnership with the American Library Association (ALA), the Emirates Library and Information Association (ELIA), the American Association of School Librarians (AASL), and the Combined Book Exhibit, the conference also showcased successful case studies and innovative strategies for engaging students, parents and the wider community. It further highlighted the role of modern technologies in encouraging reading and expanding its reach.

Technology in service of reading

As part of the concluding day, Todd Burleson, media specialist at The Skokie School in the United States, led a session titled ‘Connecting reading and new technologies’. He examined how digital tools can transform the reading experience in school libraries, highlighting the potential of audiobooks, virtual reality, and AI-driven speech-to-text applications to enhance student engagement, particularly among reluctant readers.

Burleson cited research showing that only 14 per cent of American students read daily by personal choice, underscoring the importance of offering content in varied formats — including print, digital and audio — that reflect students’ interests. He identified audiobooks as an effective way to develop listening and comprehension skills, noting that approximately 35 per cent of students, especially teenagers, respond well to this format due to its adaptability to their fast-paced lifestyles.

He also introduced tools such as Book Creator, which enables students to author their books, and AI-powered platforms like Magic School, which provide interactive and immersive storytelling experiences.

Leading examples from Sharjah school libraries

As part of the agenda, Yasser Abdul Muttalib from Al Majd Model School in Sharjah and Jumana Hanoun, librarian and UNESCO programme coordinator, offered practical insights into how technology can foster engaging and dynamic reading environments.

Abdul Muttalib explained how school libraries can develop essential student skills such as problem-solving, adaptability and initiative by integrating child-friendly technologies into reading spaces. He highlighted the school’s “Read and Innovate” initiative, encouraging students to turn their reading into real-world models and projects. This approach has boosted student participation in the library and expanded their understanding of key topics such as sustainability and energy. It has also prepared them to take part in major platforms such as the Conference of the Parties (COP) and to succeed in high-profile academic competitions like the Arab Reading Challenge.

For her part, Hanoun shared her vision of the school library as a hub for building a vibrant and inclusive school community. She discussed her initiatives, including the “Young Writers Team”, sustainability-themed projects, and collaborations with local stakeholders and international organisations, notably UNESCO. Parents were also actively engaged in these efforts.

She highlighted the role of reading as a therapeutic tool, helping children overcome fears and build confidence by guiding them to relevant books. Her initiatives transformed the library into a multi-purpose space featuring educational games and creative activities such as “Young Entrepreneur Day” and a “Wall of Achievements”. She also introduced mini classroom libraries built with natural materials and worked to enhance partnerships with public libraries.

Parents as partners in building reading habits

The session titled ‘Connecting and partnering with families’ highlighted the essential role of parents in fostering long-term reading habits among students. Cherity Pennington, Director of Libraries and Media Services at Shawnee Public Schools in Oklahoma, USA, addressed school libraries' challenges in establishing meaningful and sustained relationships with families. She shared practical examples to encourage greater parental engagement in supporting their children’s reading development.

Empowering professionals through international associations

In a session titled ‘Coming together through associations to empower school librarians’, Becky Calzada, President of AASL, emphasised the value of collective action and knowledge exchange among professionals. She underscored the role of professional associations as vital platforms for sharing resources, advancing skills, and strengthening the visibility and impact of school librarians across varied educational contexts.

Knowledge Cafe: Networking and engagement space

The conference also hosted the ‘Knowledge Café’, an informal forum encouraging attendees to engage with experts and peers. Topics included strategies for supporting reluctant readers, assessing student learning, building collaboration between librarians and teachers, integrating technology with reading, engaging families, and empowering local talents.

The event concluded with a session titled “Sharing and next steps”, featuring reflections from UAE-based school librarians on advancing reading initiatives in local schools. Certificates were then awarded to all participants, with attendees affirming the importance of continuing such professional gatherings to expand the role of school libraries across the Arab world.