Dubai, UAE – This year’s edition of the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai will mark the 15th anniversary of the tournament, held at Jumeirah Golf Estates from the 16th-19th November.

The event will see the top 50 players on the DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings battle it out to be crowned DP World Tour Championship winner, at the fifth and final Rolex Series event of the season.

With one week to go, here are the top 15 things to see and do at the tournament.

Catch the world’s best golfers in action

This year’s DP World Tour Championship is set to feature a number of players from Europe’s victorious 2023 Ryder Cup team, with Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Nicolai Højgaard, Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm all set to compete.

Sample delicious food from across the globe

The DP World Tour Championship Village will feature a wide range of tasty cuisine, including Mexican favourites Mamacita and La Patrona, Italian outlet One Wheel Ticket, Brassa BBQ house, Sauce burger bar, Shawarma Station, Croq Michel, Top Golf, Acai Spot and Costa Coffee.

Tee up with a free golf lesson

The Tommy Fleetwood Academy will be running free golf lessons for everyone in the Golf For All Zone throughout the tournament. Pro golfers from the academy will be on hand to share tips and encourage people to pick up a club and learn the fundamentals of the game.

Relax in a zero-carbon bar

The Earth Lounge, which overlooks the 16th green, is fully powered by solar panels and hydrogen generators to deliver an environmentally-friendly and chic experience for fans to relax and enjoy the action. For more information, visit DP World Tour Championship 2023.

Do your bit for the environment

The DP World Tour Championship is continuing its ban on plastic water bottles for the third year running. Spectators are reminded to bring a reusable water bottle with them so they can use the free water walls installed around the course. These water walls have dispensed more than 60,000 litres of water to date, resulting in a saving of over 120,000 500ml bottles.

Recycle your old golf balls

The DP World 'second-life' golf ball container is a unique concept designed to give golf balls a second life for use in grassroots projects around the world. Attendees of the DP World Tour Championship are encouraged to join the mission and bring along their unwanted golf balls to donate to the cause. Avid golf ball collectors can also share their story, the size of their collection and what golf means to them for a chance to be crowned Dubai's biggest golf ball enthusiast, and winner of a two-night Dubai hotel stay and tickets to next year’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic. To enter, email dpworldcomms@160over90.com.

Enjoy free cake and bubbles

To mark the 15th anniversary of the DP World Tour Championship, the Wicked Bar on the 15th hole will be providing free cake and bubbles every day of the tournament at 15:00 hours to the first 15 customers.

Visit the Greatest Bar on Earth

Overlooking the 17th green, the tournament’s Greatest Bar on Earth creates the perfect ambience for spectators to enjoy a selection of refreshing beverages, while watching the action up close.

Watch a magic show and sing along to live music

The DP World Tour Championship will feature a host of entertainment options for both adults and children, including a daily magic show from 17th-19th November at the Kids Stage and live music at the Show Stage throughout the tournament. Confirmed artisits include Irish singer Conleth McGeary, Dubai-based pop singer Lexie, Oasis tribute band Faux Asis, and X-Factor contestant and Lewis Capaldi support artist Garry Greig.

Experience 5-star hospitality options

If luxury is your thing, the exclusive Championship Chalet offers an unrivalled setting to watch the action unfold on the 18th hole of the Earth Course, including five-star catering in the comfort of the Pavilion or on the shaded viewing terrace. Alternatively, the event’s purpose-built Clubhouse Hospitality offers guests a combination of fully inclusive hospitality and unrivalled views of the 18th hole from the exclusive viewing terrace. For more information, visit DP World Tour Championship 2023.

See the world’s best G4D golfers in action

The G4D Tour Series Finale will once again be hosted at the DP World Tour Championship from 17-18th November, featuring the leading ranked players from the World Ranking for Golfers with a disability. The first day of the event coincides with the DP World Tour Championship’s Community Day.

Love the Ladies Day antics

Saturday 18th November marks the famous DP World Tour Championship Ladies Day, featuring exclusive drinks deals, competitions, live music and entertainment, food trucks, free ladies golf lessons and beauty services provided by Glitterbox and 971 Salon.

Enjoy a fun-filled Family Day

This year’s Family Day takes place on Sunday 19th November, featuring a host of kids' activities such as face painting, balloon bending, arts and crafts, and plant potting, as well as kids' entertainment including a bubble show, circus show, drumming lessons and a magic show.

Be amazed by the Trickshot Boys

The DP World Tour Championship’s resident Trickshot Boys will be back for another year, performing their incredible daily trick shot shows at the Golf for All Zone throughout the duration of the tournament.

Ride a camel

Ever ridden a camel? If not, then now is your chance. This year’s DP World Tour Championship will be providing free camel rides for spectators for the first time, taking place next to the driving range throughout the tournament.

About the DP World Tour



The DP World Tour is the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group, with a global schedule featuring a minimum of 39 tournaments in 26 different countries across the 2023 season.



Formerly known as the European Tour, which was established in 1972, the 2023 DP World Tour schedule includes five Rolex Series events, along with four Major Championships, one World Golf Championship event, as well as tournaments staged around the world with a minimum prize of $2million for all events solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour.



The season concludes with the final Rolex Series event, the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, where the winner of the Tour’s season-long competition, the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, will be crowned.



DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, is the title partner of the DP World Tour, which is administered by the European Tour group.



About the European Tour group



The European Tour group is the overarching corporate brand which administers four competition brands: the DP World Tour, the Challenge Tour, the Legends Tour and, along with the PGA of America, is the Managing Partner of golf’s greatest team contest, the Ryder Cup.



Established in 1972, the European Tour group is committed to ‘Driving Golf Further’ through our guiding principles of being innovative, inclusive and global.



Innovative: We are driving innovation in golf through the creation of award-winning content, pioneering tournament formats and the use of the latest technology and inventive fan engagement. We are committed to attracting new audiences whilst respecting the tradition of our sport.



Inclusive: We are committed to include all who share a love for the game of golf. We are passionate about a closer collaboration with the women’s game, golf for the disabled and promoting the many physical and mental health benefits of playing golf.



Global: Since 1972, players from 38 different countries have won tournaments on our main Tour, while our live broadcast reaches more than 490 million homes in more than 150 countries every week, generating in excess of 2,200 global broadcast hours for each event. We also enjoy the support of many of the world’s leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, BMW, Emirates, Fortinet, Hilton and Zoom as Official Partners.



The European Tour group has Strategic Alliances with the PGA TOUR, the Sunshine Tour and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia, while we ensure we have a positive long-term impact on the courses, countries and the communities we visit through ‘Golf for Good’, the umbrella name for the European Tour group’s commitment to ‘Driving Golf Further’ in an environmentally and socially sustainable way.

About the Rolex Series



The Rolex Series is the premium category of events on the DP World Tour, comprising five tournaments in 2023, staged in a variety of world-class golfing locations around the globe, each with a minimum prize fund of US$9 million and 9,000 Race to Dubai points available.



Showcasing innovation, enriched media, content and broadcast coverage, and a superior event experience for the world’s top players, the list of Rolex Series Champions includes some of golf’s most distinguished names.



The Rolex Series was launched in 2017, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Rolex’s enduring partnership with the European Tour group.



In 2023, the Rolex Series comprises; the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (January 19-22), the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 26-29), the Genesis Scottish Open (July 13-16) the BMW PGA Championship (September 14-17) and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (November 16-19), where the winner of the Race to Dubai in Partnership with Rolex will be crowned.