3-day conference featured diverse discussions and workshops marking a new era in international publishing collaboration

1,146 publishers and literary agents from 108 countries participated, including first-time attendees from the Central African Republic

The conference featured matchmaking sessions with a focus on facilitating publishing and translation rights sales and acquisitions

31 roundtable discussions, and workshops on topics such as audio content, artificial intelligence, and global market opportunities

Sharjah: The 14th Sharjah Publishers Conference, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) ahead of the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), has come to a successful conclusion, marking another impactful year for global publishing. This year’s event officially sponsored by Du, included 2,993 matchmaking sessions and 31 roundtable discussions and workshops, hosting 1,146 publishers and literary agents, along with 74 expert speakers from 108 countries, with the Central African Republic (CAR) making their debut appearance.

Speaking on the success of the three-day gathering, Mansour Al Hassani, General Coordinator of Professional Conferences for SIBF, said, “The conference successfully convened publishers, literary agents, and leading industry figures from across the globe, establishing a dynamic environment that drives innovation, cultivates strategic partnerships, and equips publishers with critical insights into the latest advancements and best practices for business growth. This accomplishment reflects our commitment to connecting global markets in the publishing industry and advancing the sector's sustainable growth."

Facilitating the sale and acquisition of publishing and translation rights

One of the standout elements of this year’s conference was the dedicated focus on matchmaking meetings. During the second and third day of the gathering, publishers engaged in individual and group meetings designed to facilitate the sale and acquisition of publishing and translation rights. These sessions have once again proved instrumental in solidifying contracts and fostering international collaboration, contributing to SIBF’s reputation as the world’s largest book fairs in this regard.

The matchmaking programme provided participants with numerous opportunities to expand their networks, negotiate rights, and form meaningful partnerships with literary agents and foreign language publishers. The energy during these sessions was palpable, as publishers worked diligently to establish new connections that could shape the future of their businesses. This emphasis on global cooperation highlights Sharjah’s ongoing commitment to serving as a bridge between diverse publishing markets, driving growth through collaboration.

Exploring emerging trends within the publishing industry

In addition to the matchmaking meetings, the conference hosted 31 roundtable discussions and workshops that explored emerging trends and technologies within the publishing industry. Themes ranged from audio content, artificial intelligence, skills development, global opportunities, licensing and piracy, and cultural exchange, offering a comprehensive look at how publishers can adapt to an evolving landscape.

The Skills Lab, with sessions focused on improving sales strategies and leveraging digital platforms, offered valuable insights for publishers looking to expand their market reach. Meanwhile, global-focused roundtables shined a light on emerging opportunities in Africa and other regions, underscoring the importance of inclusive growth.

A platform for collaboration and growth

The 14th Sharjah Publishers Conference has established itself as a critical platform for collaboration, learning, and growth in the global publishing ecosystem. This year’s event highlighted the importance of connection with publishers leaving the conference inspired, equipped with new knowledge, and ready to seize the opportunities ahead in an ever-changing industry.