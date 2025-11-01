Held under the slogan “A Boat for Everyone”, the show brings together more than 50 international brands showcasing over 50 yachts and boats.

7,738 vessels registered in Dubai in 2024, an increase of 14.4%

Features various luxury and pre-owned boats offered at competitive prices and high quality.

Abdulla Ali Al Noon: “The remarkable level of participation reflects the confidence of companies and investors in Dubai’s leading role in driving innovation and developing the leisure marine sector.”

Through this event, we seek to make a significant contribution to supporting Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), as it provides an ideal platform for concluding deals and attracting investments.

Dubai: The 11th edition of the Pre-owned Boat Show in Dubai kicked off yesterday’s evening (Friday) at Dubai Creek Marina, Park Hyatt Resort. Taking place from October 31 to November 2, 2025, under the theme “A Boat for Everyone”, the three-day event brings together more than 50 international brands showcasing over 50 yachts and boats with a combined value exceeding AED 200 million.

The exhibition is set to reinforce Dubai’s status as a leading regional hub for leisure marine innovation and a premier marketplace for pre-owned boats.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials, industry leaders, and representatives from participating companies.

This year’s edition is expected to attract over 5,000 visitors, including investors, marine enthusiasts, and prospective buyers of luxury yachts and boats. The show features a diverse range of high-quality, competitively priced pre-owned vessels.

The event is being held against the backdrop of strong growth indicators recorded by Dubai’s maritime sector. According to reports issued by the Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, the number of registered maritime vessels in 2024 reached 7,738, marking a 14.4% increase compared to 2023.

Meanwhile, the number of maritime crew members rose to 12,226, a 22.8% growth rate. These figures highlights investors and operators’ confidence in the emirate’s advanced maritime ecosystem and reaffirm Dubai’s status as a global hub for maritime innovation and sustainability.

Global Hub

Abdulla Ali Al Noon stated that the Pre-Owned Boat Show will strengthen the emirate’s position as a global hub for marine enthusiasts and the yacht industry, as well as a key destination for trade and investment in pre-owned boats.

Al Noon noted that the exhibition has become a landmark event on the region’s marine calendar, adding that this year’s theme, “A Boat for Everyone,” reflects the organiser’s commitment to making the world of boating more accessible by offering a wide range of options that cater to different audiences and budgets. It also promotes the principles of financing and sustainability within Dubai’s growing maritime economy.

He emphasised that the strong participation of exhibitors and visitors reaffirms the confidence of companies and investors in Dubai’s leadership, innovation, and pivotal role in advancing the leisure marine sector.

Growth of maritime tourism

Al Noon said that the Middle East recreational boating market is projected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual rate of 4.9%. He attributed this upward trend to several factors, including the development of marine infrastructure, the rising number of high-net-worth individuals, and the steady expansion of marine tourism.

He stressed that the Pre-Owned Boat Show plays a key role in keeping pace with this growth, enhancing market value, and stimulating sales. The event will contribute to supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by providing a prime platform for deal-making and investment attraction, while reflecting the emirate’s vision to strengthen and sustain the marine industry’s growth.

Al Noon added that the exhibition also helps boost the circulation of pre-owned boats, reducing the need for new manufacturing and promoting a culture of reuse, in line with the UAE’s commitment to advancing the circular economy.

Ideal platform

The exhibition’s opening day witnessed a remarkable turnout of visitors and enthusiasts, highlighting its prominent position within both the regional and international marine events calendar and reaffirming its status as a leading platform for marine enthusiasts and investors in the leisure boating sector.

This year’s edition offers a comprehensive experience for newcomers to the world of boating. In addition to a diverse selection of pre-owned boats ranging from 20 to over 100 feet, the event provides an integrated suite of specialised services, including financing, insurance, and boat maintenance, as well as displays of marine spare parts and accessories, enabling buyers to make confident and informed decisions.

On-site experts and consultants are also available to guide visitors through every stage of the process, from purchase and registration to insurance, simplifying the ownership experience for both first-time buyers and seasoned boat owners.

Sponsored by DexNet, the exhibition also features a dedicated retail zone where visitors can explore the latest accessories and instruments in water sports and advanced marine equipment, including smart navigation systems, electric and hybrid propulsion technologies, and sustainable marine products. These features further reinforce the show’s status as a premier platform for cutting-edge technologies and innovation in the leisure marine sector.

The show will continue welcoming visitors on Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., offering a unique opportunity to connect with leading global brands and explore investment and business prospects in the maritime industry, further cementing Dubai’s position as a global leader in the marine sector.

About the Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai

The Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai is recognized as one of the largest and most significant events in the global maritime industry. Organized by Viya Marine and hosted in Dubai Creek Marina, the annual exhibition returns this year for its 11th edition at Dubai Creek Marina under the theme “A Boat for Everyone.”

Bringing together top international boat and yacht manufacturers, dealers, and leading boating equipment retailers, the exhibition features more than 50 renowned brands. Each year, it attracts thousands of visitors and showcases over 50 yachts and boats ranging from 20 to 100 feet and more, with a total value exceeding AED 200 million.

The show comes amid a period of strong momentum in the UAE and GCC’s maritime sectors. The UAE now represents 50% of the region’s marina and yacht market, supported by world-class infrastructure, state-of-the-art marinas, and progressive regulations that continue to attract enthusiasts and investors from around the world.