Aqaba, Jordan — Under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Emad Naim Hejazeen, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, the 11th Annual Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress officially opened today at the Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort. The press conference marked the beginning of the world’s largest B2B platform for destination weddings, welcoming nearly 500 industry leaders from more than 70 countries to Jordan’s stunning Red Sea city.

Organized by QnA International in partnership with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), the Congress transforms Aqaba into a hub of creativity, collaboration, and inspiration for the luxury wedding industry. Shadi Ramzi Abd Al-Salam Al-Majali, Chief Commissioner of ASEZA, welcomed delegates with a vision that captured the city’s unique appeal: “We are honoured to welcome the world’s leading destination wedding planners to Aqaba, a city where the turquoise waters of the Red Sea meet the timeless beauty of Wadi Rum’s desert landscapes. This Congress is not just a gathering of industry leaders, it is a celebration of creativity, luxury, and the art of bringing dreams to life. Aqaba’s unparalleled scenery, rich culture, and world-class hospitality make it the perfect canvas for unforgettable experiences and the future of destination weddings.”

Dr. Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, Managing Director of JTB, highlighted Jordan’s versatility as a destination, drawing attention to the seamless blend of seaside elegance, historic grandeur, and desert mystique. “With nearly 15 extraordinary historical sites that can serve as breathtaking venues for events, from ancient ruins to stunning coastal settings. Jordan provides a perfect stage where love stories are celebrated against timeless beauty. Hosting the Destination Wedding Planners Congress in Aqaba elevates Jordan’s position on the global wedding map, showcasing our country’s appeal and reaffirming our commitment to making Jordan a premier destination for weddings and celebrations.”

Over the next three days, Aqaba will host thought-provoking sessions, immersive networking opportunities, and curated experiences designed to inspire creativity and foster meaningful partnerships. Delegates will explore the city’s exceptional venues, sample its culinary richness, and experience first-hand the cultural vibrancy that makes Jordan an unmatched destination for luxury weddings.

2025 marks the 11th year of the DWP Congress, and as always, the team promises to deliver an experience that will be cherished for years to come. Ten years, ten destinations, thousands of meetings, countless ideas, and innumerable smiles and memories later, the Congress invites delegates to step into a new decade of destination weddings—right here in Jordan, a land where timeless heritage meets breathtaking landscapes. From Aqaba’s sparkling Red Sea coastline to the dramatic desert vistas of Wadi Rum and the iconic ancient city of Petra, attendees will experience a tapestry of settings that perfectly embody the spirit of luxury, creativity, and unforgettable celebration.



The DWP Congress has consistently set the benchmark for the destination wedding industry, and this year’s milestone edition promises to continue that tradition. In previous editions, 98% of attendees rated the Congress as outstanding, reflecting the event’s unparalleled quality and impact. With over 30 hours of dedicated business networking and more than 5,000 meetings taking place across three days, the Congress has become a global platform where creativity, collaboration, and commerce converge, shaping the future of destination weddings.

Sidh N.C., Director of QnA International, reflected on the Congress’s enduring impact: “The DWP Congress has always been a platform where creativity meets commerce. Aqaba’s stunning backdrop and Jordan’s rich culture offer the perfect setting for meaningful conversations, industry insights, and partnerships that will define the future of destination weddings.”

The 11th Annual DWP Congress promises to set a new benchmark for the industry, combining global expertise with local authenticity and leaving a lasting impression on all who experience it.

For more information, visit: www.dwpcongress.com

About DWP:

Celebrating over a decade of excellence, passion and unity, the DWP Congress has evolved into the world’s biggest B2B platform and the most prestigious gathering for high-end destination wedding planners, event designers, tourism boards, DMCs, and celebration curators. Driven by a shared passion for turning dreams into reality, this invitation-only experience for the elite members of the world of weddings and luxury celebrations brings together more than 500 handpicked luxury experts and global suppliers from over 70 countries. It offers an unrivalled platform to exchange ideas, inspire innovation, and shape the future of weddings and milestone celebrations — all in an atmosphere of collaboration, creativity, and growth.

About QnA International:

QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.

__________________________________END_______________________________________