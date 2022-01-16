On display are Pro Bullet 4G Camera, Ajax Wireless Intrusion Alarm System for private premises & CAD solution from SAGA Switzerland

Dubai, UAE : Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions, a subsidiary of UAE government entity Professional Communication Corporation - Nedaa and the Official Secure Systems Provider of Expo 2020 Dubai, is showcasing its range of safety and security solutions at the ongoing 23rd edition of Intersec, the world-leading emergency services, security and safety event happening in Dubai.

From January 16 to 18, 2022, Esharah, which is part of the Nedaa pavilion, will exhibit at the event its Pro Bullet Plus Network Camera, Ajax Wireless Intrusion Alarm System suitable for private premises and Command and Control Room SAGA. The three state-of-the-art technologies are equipped with modern features to help public security personnel to maintain order in communities and protect the safety of the people.

The company’s Pro Bullet Plus Network Camera, an LTE video stream CCTV camera, using Nedaa high quality 4G features is integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) video analytics, among other advanced features, to deliver higher mobility, security and coverage. The camera’s AI video analytics feature, on the other hand, provides high accuracy and real-time data. Through an AI algorithm, the Pro Bullet Plus Network Camera can intelligently filter objects to focus on human and vehicle detection.

AJAX, a security and smart home system, delivers proactive intrusion protection and video surveillance. It also alerts people in case of fire, carbon monoxide poisoning, home leaks and burst pipes. In case of emergency, AJAX, with just one click of the panic button in the app, notifies system users about the danger and requests help from a security company.

Esharah is also introducing two new systems under its computer-aided Command and Control Room SAGA, an integrated operations center that records incidents and dispatches rescue teams in record time. One of the new systems is the NSC3, which is being showcased for the first time at Intersec. NSC3 is real-time resource management for intelligence-based decision-making. Through this technology, users can view real-time video and data from drones, mobile phones, body cams, dashboard cams, surveillance cameras, whether they are on the field or in the control room. It is a mission-based system that enables authorized personnel on the field to communicate and share data in a secured environment.

P3, on the other hand, is the world's smartest patrol. This patrol can detect speed and seat belt violations, as well as track drivers' behaviors and classify a variety of distractions such as cellphone use. Furthermore, it can pinpoint any vehicle tailgating within a specific time.

Ali Bahlooq, General Manager of Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions, said: “Over the years, the security landscape worldwide has dramatically evolved. With threats getting more sophisticated these days, security and safety personnel must be equipped with best-in-class technologies to support their work and give them the upper hand in the face of ever-changing risks and breaches. Our mission-critical solutions are designed to strengthen safety protocols and help implement an effective and robust system. This is our commitment to our clients from the government and private sectors.”

“This year’s Intersec is an ideal platform for us to discuss the features of our solutions, generate leads and interact with our like-minded peers. We look forward to engaging with various local, regional and global stakeholders who are attending the event,” added Bahlooq.

Nedaa’s pavilion is located in Sheikh Saeed Hall 2 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

