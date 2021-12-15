PHOTO
DUBAI - UAE — ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it has been won the coveted award for the ‘Best Endpoint Vendor of the Year’ by the Middle East region’s leading IT channel magazine, Reseller Middle East.
Now in its twelfth year, Reseller Middle East’s Partner Excellence Awards has been the industry’s most prominent set of awards recognising the efforts and successes of the regional channel. This year, the leading IT channel magazine, Reseller Middle East conferred the award to ESET at glittering award ceremony recently held at Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, JBR in Dubai.
In a statement, the magazine said “ESET has demonstrated excellence and resilience amongst the region’s channel industry by adopting a dedicated channel approach, sustaining and driving their business despite challenging market circumstances, and by leading the space with pioneering strategies and solutions.”
Expressing his happiness on winning such a coveted award, the General Manager for ESET Middle East, Demes Strouthos said “Our commitment as ESET is to offer the absolute best in cybersecurity to our valuable customers. The Reseller Middle East Partner Excellence Awards 2021 highlight our consistent efforts to provide robust and reliable endpoint protection despite the ever-evolving threat landscape in the region.”
