DUBAI - UAE — ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it has been won the coveted award for the ‘Best Endpoint Vendor of the Year’ by the Middle East region’s leading IT channel magazine, Reseller Middle East.

Now in its twelfth year, Reseller Middle East’s Partner Excellence Awards has been the industry’s most prominent set of awards recognising the efforts and successes of the regional channel. This year, the leading IT channel magazine, Reseller Middle East conferred the award to ESET at glittering award ceremony recently held at Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, JBR in Dubai.

In a statement, the magazine said “ESET has demonstrated excellence and resilience amongst the region’s channel industry by adopting a dedicated channel approach, sustaining and driving their business despite challenging market circumstances, and by leading the space with pioneering strategies and solutions.”

Expressing his happiness on winning such a coveted award, the General Manager for ESET Middle East, Demes Strouthos said “Our commitment as ESET is to offer the absolute best in cybersecurity to our valuable customers. The Reseller Middle East Partner Excellence Awards 2021 highlight our consistent efforts to provide robust and reliable endpoint protection despite the ever-evolving threat landscape in the region.”

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

