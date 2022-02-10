Dubai, UAE: A delegation from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce headed by Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, recently visited the Dubai branch of ECVV.ae, a one-stop e-commerce procurement platform based in Shenzhen, China.

The company expanded to the Dubai market after receiving support from Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s representative office in Shenzhen. ECVV reaches more than 20,000 buyers from the UAE and 36,000 buyers from the GCC countries.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers.

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

http://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Ruba Abdel Halim

Manager, PR & Corporate Communications

Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022