PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: A delegation from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce headed by Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, recently visited the Dubai branch of ECVV.ae, a one-stop e-commerce procurement platform based in Shenzhen, China.
The company expanded to the Dubai market after receiving support from Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s representative office in Shenzhen. ECVV reaches more than 20,000 buyers from the UAE and 36,000 buyers from the GCC countries.
-Ends-
About Dubai Chambers
Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers.
Follow us on:
www.facebook.com/dubaichamber
www.twitter.com/dubaichamber
http://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/
www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV
www.instagram.com/dubaichamber
For more information, please contact:
Ruba Abdel Halim
Manager, PR & Corporate Communications
Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.