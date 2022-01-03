Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Drydocks World, a DP World company, has announced its participation in ‘RUWAD’ – the UAE government led Emiratization program that seeks to attract and nurture aspiring national talent from across the country. The initiative, which includes a 24 month program for graduate level candidates and a 12 month program for high-school diploma candidates aims to generate a strong talent pool and contribute to nurturing the next generation of Emiratis.

Drydocks World has identified 20 Emiratis to participate in the ‘RUWAD’ program, following an extensive recruitment process. Each of them will have the opportunity to learn about smart trade, global operations, and the role of Drydocks World in enabling the marine commerce business, as well as other important topics.

“DP World and its group of companies are committed to investing in opportunities that will allow us to contribute to nurturing aspiring Emirati talent. We are committed to fostering an environment that will allow them to develop their knowledge, understanding and skillsets to venture into critical sectors that contribute to the socio-economic development of the UAE and our partnership with the ‘RUWAD’ program is a testament to these efforts.” stated Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice President, DP World.

Capt Rado Antolovic, PhD, met with Dry Docks World employees and its leadership team during a session recently held at the DP World Pavilion at the Expo 2020.

"Drydocks World is constantly on the lookout for new talent that can bring value to our team. The RUWAD program is a terrific opportunity to introduce talented minds to our industry," stated Capt. Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World.

-Ends-

About Drydocks World

Over the past 38 years Drydocks World-Dubai, a DP World Company, has become a leading provider of marine and offshore services to the shipping, oil, gas and energy sectors. The yard is strategically located in a rapidly developing region of the world.

Drydocks World completes over 300 projects a year on average, with a record of handling 42 refurbishment projects simultaneously. The yard is spread over 200 hectares, 3 graving docks and 1 floating dock, with the largest dock capable of handling the world’s largest ship, and over 3,700m of berth space. It also boasts an in-house-built floating crane, which can lift 2,000 metric tonnes, including the weight of lifting gear for all types of heavy lift operations.

Innovative projects have been constructed in Drydocks World, breaking records for some of the largest new build offshore fabrication projects worldwide.

The yard has received numerous awards and accolades including the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award, Shipyard of the Year, and various HSE Awards including previously achieving the British Safety Council’s prestigious “Sword of Honor” on 11 occasions.

Drydocks World aims to consistently deliver excellence and to achieve further success for the UAE’s maritime industry, positioning Drydocks World as an international yard of choice.

For more information, please contact:

Sumaya Mahmood – Drydocks World Communications Assistant Manager

Sumaya.Tahlak@drydocks.gov.ae

Francesca Pierpoint – Edelman Account Director

Francesca.pierpoint@edelman.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022