Certification supports the Kingdom’s and Dow’s commitment to sustainability

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Midland, Michigan: Dow (NYSE: DOW), announced today that its Middle East Innovation Center (MEIC), located at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), has been awarded LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification. Developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence.

Dow’s MEIC is committed to promoting localized research, providing advanced digital solutions and supporting the Kingdom’s vision to become a knowledge-based economy. The MEIC houses the Dow Digital Marketplace Center and Dow's Research & Development facilities that provide application development and technical service focused on oil and gas technology solutions, sustainable coating and construction solutions, and industrial chemicals for a variety of applications relevant to Saudi Arabia and the region.

The MEIC, which was completed in 2018, was built by leading design and architecture company HOK, while Kirksey Architects designed the exterior and interior of the center alongside Vanderweil Engineers, which delivered the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) engineering.

Commenting on the achievement, Moosa Al-Moosa, Dow Country President for Saudi Arabia, said: “This certification is a testament to Dow’s long-term commitment both to environmental stewardship and the Kingdom’s vision for sustainable development. We are proud to be developing innovative solutions for a more sustainable future and to playing our part to support Saudi Arabia’s knowledge-based economy and environmental goals. This achievement also contributes to Dow’s ambitious 2025 Sustainability Goals, centered around the protection of the environment and wellbeing of surrounding communities.”

The Gold certification means that the center was designed in line with best-in-class building principles to operate at high levels of sustainability. The design, construction and operational practices of LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable.

“This significant milestone is the result of Dow’s numerous efforts―both past and present―focused on sustainability and resource efficiency,” said Ted Crowston, MEIC R&D Director. “With the center dedicated to delivering sustainable solutions to the world, it is only fitting that the building be LEED Gold certified. We look forward to continuously pushing the boundaries to ensure a brighter tomorrow.”

“Achieving LEED certification is about more than just implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. "Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection and the central role buildings play in that effort, Dow is creating a path forward through their LEED certification.”

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a healthy, resilient and equitable future for all through the development of green buildings, cities and communities. For more than 20 years, USGBC has been advancing green building practices through the development of LEED, the world’s most widely used green building program. With the support of thousands of members, volunteers and partners, USGBC provides robust green building education courses, a rigorous professional credentialing program, and advocates for effective public policies. It convenes an international network of green building and sustainability leaders through the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, and forward-thinking programs, including the Center for Green Schools. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022