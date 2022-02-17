The award winning food delivery service has rolled out the Roo Van as part of their ongoing commitment to providing a safe working environment for Deliveroo riders. The Roo Van is a mobile, on the go rider support van, ensuring bikes are kept in tip top condition whilst on the roads of Dubai. From simple bike fixes, to making sure lights on the back of the boxes are always lit and working, as well as providing basic first aid if and when needed.

Deliveroo riders can also make a pit stop to visit the van in Hessa, Al Quoz, & Deira to grab a bottle of water and ensure their bikes are well maintained. Riders can make use of the mobile convenience van from 12 pm - 8 pm, from Monday to Saturday in these locations.

Over the years, Deliveroo has continued to lead the way when it comes to rider safety and training. The company has invested in cooling vests that lower body temperature by up to 15 degrees celsius. Rider uniforms are highly breathable and made from 100% polyester with UV blocking and wicking capabilities designed for UAE weather conditions, they have also set up mobile air conditioned buses in key locations for riders to stop at during the summer months.

Deliveroo was the market leader in setting the industry standard for all delivery bikes to be fitted with boxes vs backpacks, a requirement which was rolled out by the RTA earlier this year.

Safety on the road is one of the key components of Deliveroo’s in-house training program for riders, which includes not only common road safety instructions but also safety videos produced both by Deliveroo and by the Dubai Police.

Given the success of the Roo Van amongst the riders, the leading food delivery service will soon be launching at least another 2 additional vans within the first half of 2022. In addition to launching more vans across the Emirates, the delivery service is also working on adding more valuable offerings like light snacks, and other benefits for the riders.

Anis Harb, Deliveroo GCC said, “Riders are at the heart of our business. We constantly explore new ways to further protect them on the road. We are excited to expand this initiative to cover wider grounds and assist more riders across the country.”

Deliveroo Rider, Abdul Rauf said, “The Roo Van is an excellent addition to our experience on the road. The team is helpful and friendly. They are always ready to check our kits and provide us with water. I am excited to see more of these on the road so they become available to many more riders.”

