Unveils Plans for Futuristic Living in Thriving Communities like Furjan, Dubai Islands & JVT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Zoya Developments, a prominent real estate developer from India, announced its expansion into the UAE market with Investment of over AED 2 Billion allocated for the next 3 years. This landmark entry is marked by the unveiling of their first project in Dubai’s thriving Furjan area, with a projected handover in 2026.

Zoya Developments Makes Landmark Entry into Dubai

Zoya Developments’ inaugural projects in Dubai will be located in thriving localities like Furjan, Dubai Islands & JVT, promising new benchmarks in residential living. These soon-to-be revealed projects will feature spacious layouts, integrated outdoor spaces, and cutting-edge smart home technologies, all designed with a customer-centric approach.

For 14 years, Zoya Developments has been at the forefront of crafting modern spaces that seamlessly blend craftsmanship with functional living. Their innovative approach and dedication to quality have earned them a stellar reputation in the Indian market, where they have delivered over 100,000 units and developed more than 2M sq.ft. of prime real estate.

Zoya Developments was created under the patronage and visionary leadership of Mr. Farooq Khan, the Chairman & Managing Director of Columbia Group who has consistently pushed the bar in real estate development. With over 20 years of experience, Mr. Khan is renowned for his strategic insights and operational expertise, that has today propelled the future of the Group with the announcement of Zoya Developments. Zoya Developments come to Dubai with a renewed purpose and passion - led forward by the second generation of the business - Executive Directors Mr Shoaib Khan and Mr Imtiaz Khan. Through thoughtful design, sustainable practices, and a deep understanding of customers’ needs, Zoya Developments believe in crafting legacies that that will live on for generations.

“Dubai’s dynamic growth, visionary leadership, and forward-thinking initiatives have made it an ideal destination for our foray into this market. The acquisition of prime land in top-rated areas like Furjan, Dubai Islands and JVT, underscores our commitment to creating community-centric living environments in strategic locations,” said Mr. Imtiaz Khan, Founder & Managing Director of Zoya Developments.

Collaborating with leading architects and designers, the company creates visually stunning and highly functional spaces that go beyond trends to enhance liveability. The integration of smart home technologies ensures convenience, security, and personalization for residents. Sustainability is another cornerstone of Zoya’s approach. From recycling construction waste to using recycled materials, Zoya Developments is committed to pioneering sustainable development practices that benefit both residents and the environment. Zoya’s culture is built on bold ideas, teamwork, exceptional quality, and an unwavering focus on residents’ needs. These values inspire the company to continually push the boundaries of what’s possible in real estate development.

Dubai’s property market has seen strong growth in recent years. Buyers are interested in suburban communities like Furjan which are well-connected and with a thriving community life. Developers are taking notice of this trend and launching new projects catering to buyers who prefer these areas. This not only offers buyers new options in emerging areas at affordable prices, but also offering them access to locations that will soon become popular locations for both homeowners and tenants in the coming years.