Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), a leading provider of video-first unified communications, officially announced their partnership with the World Government Summit (WGS) taking place on 29th and 30th of March at the Dubai Expo. Zoom’s participation as an official sponsor highlights its growing presence– globally and regionally - in enabling governments and enterprises to connect, communicate and express their ideas, so communities get more done together.

Zoom is the official communications platform provider for WGS. This forum will bring together public and private sector leaders worldwide.

The event will be streamed on social media through Zoom’s integrations.

WSG’s 8th edition will be held in conjunction with the closing of “Expo 2020 Dubai”. At the summit, thought leaders, global experts, and decision-makers from around the world will come together to exchange ideas and contribute to the development of the tools, policies, and models that are essential to shaping future governments.

For this year’s edition, the eight main themes include: ‘Policies that Lead Government Progress and Development’, ‘Designing the Future of Health Care Systems’, ‘Sustainability for the Next Decade’, ‘Accelerating the Global Economic Recovery’, ‘Future Technologies’, ‘Building Future Cities’, ‘The Future of Educational Systems and Work’ and ‘Enabling Social Resilience’.

Zoom will talk about the importance of its latest hybrid solutions for the future of work with a focus on the government, education, and healthcare sectors.

“We are very proud to be an official sponsor and honoured to be working with WGS to help deliver this event. Zoom provides solutions to select government institutions around the world, helping them to connect, interact, and service communities in an increasingly digital world”, said Sam Tayan, Head of Zoom in the Middle East region.

About Zoom

Zoom is for you. We help you express ideas, connect to others, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for individuals, small businesses, and large enterprises alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ: ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom.

