Zoho Corp., a leading global technology company, has launched Projects Plus, a new, collaborative platform designed to simplify and enhance project management for mid-sized and large businesses across the MENA region. With native integration tools like Zoho Projects, WorkDrive, Analytics, and Sprints, Projects Plus streamlines project workflows, file management, real-time business intelligence, and flexible collaboration, supporting both flexible “Agile” and structured “Waterfall” project management methodologies.

Building on the success of Zoho Projects, which saw rapid growth in 2024 with 55% of new users migrating from tools like Microsoft Project and JIRA, Projects Plus addresses the operational complexities faced by organisations in the MENA region.

Zoho Projects is one of the company’s top-selling products in Egypt with an annual revenue increase of 48% since 2023 and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is the product’s fastest-growing market globally. Projects Plus, now a platform, expands across four key areas: data democratisation, AI, hybrid project management, and collaborative work management.

"Like many of our enterprise solutions, Zoho Projects Plus was developed to deliver supreme value and meet the needs our customers had been demonstrating within our software suite, particularly between Zoho Projects and Zoho Analytics," says Hyther Nizam, President Middle East and Africa (MEA), Zoho. "Projects Plus synthesises the latest AI-driven tools, data-first analytics, and privacy-focused protections into software that anticipates the evolving needs of international Enterprise organisations, expanding Zoho's global reach."

Zoho’s Projects Plus platform takes project management to the next level by embracing data-driven project management, shifting away from intuition-based decision-making to a data and analytics-driven approach. By leveraging data from various aspects like time tracking, budgeting, task completion, and team performance, Projects Plus transforms this information into actionable insights. Key features include predictive analysis to forecast risks, estimate timelines, and plan resources more efficiently. This proactive approach allows businesses to manage project outcomes and mitigate risks before they arise.

Additionally, Projects Plus offers real-time progress tracking and bottleneck analysis, replacing traditional static tools with dynamic dashboards that provide up-to-the-minute project status updates. With features like quality control analytics, it ensures that deliverables meet predefined standards throughout the project lifecycle, further enhancing efficiency.

The platform’s integration with Zoho’s AI engine, Zia, adds advanced AI and machine learning capabilities to automate complex data analysis. Zia helps project managers make smarter decisions by offering predictive insights and optimising key aspects of project management. This includes improved efficiency and productivity by identifying bottlenecks, smarter resource allocation by matching skills to tasks, and more accurate forecasting and planning to avoid delays and cost overruns.

Projects Plus also seamlessly integrates with Zoho’s extensive software suite as well as third-party tools like Microsoft Office 365, Google Workspace, and popular collaboration, analytics, and customer service applications, making it a versatile solution for businesses looking to streamline project management and drive better outcomes.

Zoho Projects supports Arabic Right-to-Left (RTL) and offers an Arabic user interface. Projects Plus is designed to meet the needs of industries like retail, e-commerce, construction, manufacturing, and automotive, offering a flexible solution for businesses across various sectors in the MENA region.