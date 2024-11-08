Manama, Bahrain – Zoho Corp., a leading global technology company, has joined forces with The Collective Hub (TCH), Bahrain’s first and leading co-working space, to empower Bahraini startups to digitise their operations and accelerate growth. This strategic collaboration aims to empower small business owners to adopt digital solutions and contribute to accelerating the kingdom’s digital economy goals.

As part of the Zoho for Startups (ZFS) programme, this partnership will provide Bahraini startups within The Collective Hub’s network with access to Zoho's suite of cloud-based solutions. As part of the agreement, new Zoho customers will receive Zoho wallet credit of $2,500 for one year. The wallet credit can be used to leverage individual Zoho apps or Zoho One, the operating system for businesses, which offers over 50 applications to help startups streamline various aspects of their business, including sales, CRM, marketing, HR, supply chain, e-commerce, and accounting.

“Zoho is dedicated to empowering startups and small businesses to embrace digital transformation. By providing the tools and resources they need to succeed, Zoho empowers them to stay ahead of the curve,” Prem Anand Velumani, Associate Director, Strategic Growth MEA, Zoho. “In today’s fast-paced digital world, it’s crucial for startups to prioritise technology from the very beginning. Zoho for Startups was founded to enable startups to focus on their core competencies without being burdened by the additional costs of IT, and it has successfully helped many businesses across the region kickstart their growth.” Velumani added.

"By design and by definition, any startup is expected to grow and sustain that growth in an agile fashion. In this journey of converting an idea into a fully-functioning business model, the startups need a circle of support from the pre-idea stage itself. In general, this circle consists of mentors, infrastructure providers, the Government—with its policies and benefits to the startups, and technology providers," said Kuppulakshmi Krishnamoorthy, Global Head—Zoho for Startups. "Zoho, via the Zoho for Startups programme, completes this circle of support by providing access to Zoho’s trustworthy, scalable, and affordable software applications, through Zoho Wallet credits. With Zoho’s consistent investment and growth in the MEA region, and with the thriving startup ecosystem in Bahrain, the timing is just perfect for the collaboration with The Collective Hub to happen," Krishnamoorthy added.

“We are excited to partner with Zoho, a leading platform that empowers startups with essential tools for growth and success. This collaboration aligns perfectly with The Collective Hub’s mission to support and nurture entrepreneurial talent in Bahrain and beyond. By joining forces with Zoho, we aim to provide even greater value to our community of innovators, offering them access to cutting-edge technology and resources that will help them thrive in today’s competitive landscape.” said Khawla Alshaikh, Manager of The Collective Hub.

Zoho for Startups is a global programme designed to empower early-stage businesses to embrace digitalisation by providing wallet credit and digital upskilling resources. ZFS has made significant strides in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Since its official launch in 2019, the programme has forged over 20 strategic collaborations with leading incubators and accelerators across the region including Monsha’at, TAQADAM, Startup Grind and StartupSouth among other. With over 2,000 startups registered in the MEA region, the ZFS programme houses a community of innovators who leverage Zoho's suite of cloud-based applications to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and accelerate growth. The programme has eased technology's adoption for startups across various verticals, with more than 250 members who have turned into paid customers since last year alone.

The Collective Hub (TCH), powered by Tenmou, is Bahrain's first and largest community-based co-working space for investors, startups, and creatives. Since its inception, TCH has been at the forefront of fostering innovation and collaboration, creating a dynamic ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship and growth, thereby playing a crucial role in supporting the Kingdom's growing startup community. With three branches across Adliya, Bahrain Bay, and Yateem Center, the Hub has become a cornerstone of Bahrain's entrepreneurial landscape, accommodating over 500 members from diverse industries.

Through partnerships like this with Zoho, The Collective Hub continuously works to provide its members with the latest tools and resources to excel in their fields and grow sustainably. With over 500 members and a 70% occupancy rate, TCH is committed to expanding its community.

By supporting over 200 events annually, The Collective Hub creates valuable networking and learning opportunities, drawing in over 5,000 visitors each year. By offering its members access to Zoho's technology suite, The Collective Hub further amplifies the resources available to Bahrain’s growing pool of innovators.

Zoho One, the operating system of business, has applications for both front-office and back-office operations such as sales, marketing, collaboration, productivity, HR, finance, and operations. With smart services built on top of these apps and a powerful platform that powers the apps, Zoho One provides a truly unified suite that gives business owners a complete overview of their operations. The platform can also be customised for different businesses, extended to include custom functionalities, and integrated with other software applications.

About Zoho

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. With 100 million users around the world, hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company is privately held and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com/.

About The Collective Hub

Founded in 2020 by Tenmou, The Collective Hub opened its first branch in Adliya in 2020, followed by the launch of a second branch in Bahrain Bay in 2021 and a third at Yateem Center in 2022. These state-of-the-art spaces provide a thriving environment where ideas flourish, and businesses can scale. Currently, The Collective Hub serves over 500 members and customers, maintaining a 70% occupancy rate. Its diverse membership spans individual entrepreneurs and established companies, all benefiting from the vibrant network and supportive workspace the Hub offers.

In addition to working spaces, The Collective Hub organises and hosts over 200 events annually, attracting more than 5,000 visitors. These events offer valuable opportunities for networking, skill-building, and knowledge-sharing, solidifying The Collective Hub's position as a central hub for Bahrain’s entrepreneurial community.

As Bahrain’s leading coworking space, The Collective Hub continues to expand and innovate, empowering local talent and driving the growth of the Kingdom's startup ecosystem. By fostering an environment where businesses can thrive.