Zeroe, an intelligent sustainability infrastructure platform headquartered in Dubai, has partnered with PT Mitra Kiara Indonesia (MKI), affiliated company of Semen Indonesia Group (SIG), to complete a one-month proof of concept (POC) that established MKI’s first audit-ready greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory and evaluated the carbon impact of new machinery investments. The project demonstrates how manufacturers in emerging markets can move from fragmented data to credible sustainability disclosures and integrate carbon payback directly into capital planning.

For MKI, the outcome is more than an emissions report. It is a first-mover signal to the building materials industry that audit-ready, GHG Protocol–aligned Scope 1–3 reporting can now be achieved in weeks, not months. At a time when many manufacturers still rely on partial spreadsheets or narrative disclosures, MKI has shown that a full, traceable inventory and capital-linked carbon analysis are possible today.

The proof of concept also proves that decarbonization is not an abstract or costly exercise. By using Zeroe’s platform, MKI rapidly replaced fragmented reporting with structured data pipelines, scenario modelling, and baseline KPIs. In four weeks, the company achieved what many still assume requires consultants and months of manual work. The message for peers is clear: this is practical, achievable, and no longer out of reach.

At the heart of the project was a tangible decision every manufacturer can relate to, a machinery investment. By modelling the carbon impact of a new machine, MKI uncovered a significant net reduction annually by eliminating LNG drying and purchased sand, even as electricity use rose modestly. This shows how ordinary equipment choices can become extraordinary decarbonization opportunities when carbon payback is considered alongside financial ROI.

“This is a breakthrough in how manufacturers in developing markets can approach decarbonization,” said Farouk Jivani, Founder and CEO of Zeroe. “MKI now has the same audit-ready rigor that global investors demand, delivered in weeks rather than months, and directly embedded into its investment decisions. This is the infrastructure model hard-to-abate sectors need to scale climate action at speed.”

For MKI, the POC was an important milestone in bringing sustainability into business decision-making. “This collaboration helped us see investments through a new lens,” said Mirza Whibowo Soenarto, President Director of PT Mitra Kiara Indonesia. “We can now evaluate not only the financial returns, but also the environmental impact a balance that will guide how we grow moving forward.”

Supporting data from the POC demonstrated that MKI achieved a modelled reduction of ~663 tCO₂e annually, establishing a repeatable methodology that can be applied to future CapEx and procurement decisions.

With global disclosures such as IFRS and CBAM, and national requirements such as the Green Industry Standard from the Ministry of Industry, raising expectations for traceable, verifiable data, MKI’s leap from fragmented inputs to comprehensive sustainability disclosures demonstrates how early movers can future-proof against regulation, unlock financing, and gain competitive ground in hard-to-abate sectors.

The POC was completed in September 2025, with upcoming machinery investment planned for 2025. Next steps include validating project performance post-installation and expanding Zeroe’s platform integration across additional MKI facilities.

By proving that audit-ready emissions data and carbon-informed decision-making can be achieved in weeks, Zeroe and MKI are offering a model that global manufacturers, especially in energy-intensive industries, can replicate to accelerate their decarbonization journeys.

To learn more about how Zeroe enables companies to move from reporting tools to intelligent sustainability infrastructure, visit www.zeroe.io.

About PT Mitra Kiara Indonesia (MKI)

PT Mitra Kiara Indonesia (MKI) is an affiliated company of Semen Indonesia Group (SIG) that focuses on the production of high-quality mortar products. Operating a manufacturing facility in Narogong, MKI supports Indonesia’s construction sector while advancing more efficient and sustainable manufacturing practices.

About Zeroe

Zeroe is intelligent sustainability infrastructure: a structured workflow platform built to solve the sustainability data problem. They enable organizations across multiple markets to measure, report, and reduce carbon emissions, and to complete broader sustainability reporting aligned to major frameworks and standards. Powered by AI for data cleaning, categorization, and calculations, Zeroe integrates with the systems companies already run and preserves business granularity, so results map directly to P&L and asset performance. By unifying sustainability, operational, and financial data, companies convert sustainability insight into measurable efficiency and material savings.

Media Contact

Zeroe

Lauren Haworth

Head of Marketing and Partnerships

Email: marketing@zeroe.io

Website: www.zeroe.io

PT Mitra Kiara Indonesia (MKI)

Corporate Communication | PT Mitra Kiara Indonesia

Email: info@mitrakiaraindonesia.com

Website: www.mitrakiaraindonesia.com