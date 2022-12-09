Dubai, UAE: ZāZEN Properties, a leading sustainable property developer in the UAE, has officially launched sales for its newest project, ZāZEN Gardens. This LEED-Gold-certified development in Al Furjan is currently under construction and sales are expected to follow a similar trajectory to that of ZāZEN One, the homegrown brand’s flagship project which was completed in January 2022 and sold out in a matter of months.

Through its sustainable practices, ZāZEN Gardens is also aligning with some of the country’s key initiatives including Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan and UAE Net Zero 2050, as well as the upcoming COP28 which H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has called the most important event to be hosted by the nation in 2023[1].

Dubai saw high demand for off-plan real estate in the first half of 2022 with the segment growing by 130%[2] and 8,816 sales transactions worth AED 25.8 billion were recorded in October to reflect the highest value of transactions in a decade[3]. The launch of ZāZEN Gardens is adding to this momentum to help the UAE draw further investment into the UAE’s economy.

ZāZEN Gardens is a first-of-its-kind development and the only residential project with LEED Gold certification and Well-Being integration at its core. The project is due for handover in April 2024, consists of 159 units with apartments spanning from 824 to 1,612 square feet, and has two retail outlets on the ground floor that cater to the Al Furjan community.

Around 470 metric tons of carbon emissions, which is equivalent to the planting of 12,147 trees, will be reduced annually upon the project’s completion. The development will also boast 35,000 square feet of landscaping, multiple recycling stations, EV charging stations, and solar panels on the rooftop to help reduce common area service charges for owners.

Madhav Dhar, Co-Founder, and COO of ZāZEN Properties said: “ZāZEN One saw great success due to our ability to balance sustainability with high-quality, spacious residences that also offer world-class amenities. With our newest project, ZāZEN Gardens, we are continuing to deliver something unique in a crowded market that caters to how people live and how they grow in their homes to provide even more added value to investors and end users alike. Off-plan properties have long been smart and effective investments, and this is becoming increasingly apparent in the UAE. The market is still hot but undervalued versus similar global cities and if you haven’t already stepped into real estate in Dubai, now is the time to do it. The Qatar World Cup and the holiday season, coupled with the ease of getting UAE residency for individuals and families, is expected to drive prices higher in the coming months - and the value that ZāZEN Gardens provides, both from a financial perspective and an environmental one, is unparalleled in the Al Furjan community.”

Providing high-quality finishing and world-class amenities that are now synonymous with the ZāZEN brand, ZāZEN Gardens will be a sustainably built development that minimizes its carbon footprint and offers the healthiest environment for families to grow. All sales enquiries for ZāZEN Gardens can be routed through their primary sales partner, One Broker Group (OBG). OBG is a leading real estate brokerage company that offers professional, transparent, and personalized service across the UAE. For more information, please call or WhatsApp the team at +971 50 170 9376.

About ZāZEN Properties:

Launched in 2018, ZāZEN Properties is building unique sustainable residential developments in established communities of Dubai, catering to the mid-market segment consumer and providing a ‘community within a building.’

ZāZEN Properties’ flagship development, ZāZEN One, located in JVT, was delivered in January 2022 and has been repeatedly nominated for its design and sustainability efforts, recently receiving the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year Award at the 2022 Sustainability Innovation Awards and the Best Residential Development Award at the Arabian Property Awards 2022. As a result, units at ZāZEN One sold out within 6 months with residents occupying and enjoying the vast number of amenities.

ZāZEN Properties continues to push the boundaries between design, sustainability, affordability, and community living, with the ultimate goal of helping people in Dubai live better. Construction for the sustainable developer’s newest project is underway; off-plan sales for ZāZEN Gardens will commence in November 2022, and a show unit and sales centre will be at the project site.

