Dubai: From 14-16 November a group of students from Zayed University’s College of Business attended the inaugural Global Financial Management Association Conference in the Middle East.

The prestigious event, hosted in partnership with Zayed University, provided a forum for international experts to present new research and discuss current issues in financial management. Dr. Rwan El-Khatib, Associate Professor in the College of Business at Zayed University worked as program chair alongside her colleagues Dr. Thorsten Bec from European University Institute, and Dr. Marc Lipson from University of Virginia.

The keynote address was presented by Professor Manju Puri, the J. B. Fuqua Professor of Finance at the Fuqua School of Business, at Duke University. In total there were 61 research presentation delivered by experts from around the world, covering a range of topics including Corporate investment, Climate finance, Cryptocurrency behavioural finance.

The group of undergraduate students from Zayed University participated in the event as volunteers and attended the keynote address and panel discussions.

Commenting on the event, Professor Michael Allen, Acting Provost at Zayed University said: “This is the first time the FMA has hosted an event in the Middle East and we are delighted to have been able to partner with them. These events serve a number of purposes: firstly, Zayed University is committed to strengthening further our research offering and convening prestigious international conferences such as these offer us a platform to showcase our research capabilities; and secondly these conferences provide students with access to world class academics from around the world. I have no doubt that our students learnt a great deal over the three days.”

Established in 1970, the Financial Management Association International (FMA) is a global leader in developing and disseminating knowledge about financial decision making. FMA's mission is to broaden the common interests between academicians and practitioners, provide opportunities for professional interaction between and among academicians, practitioners and students, promote the development and understanding of basic and applied research and of sound financial practices, and to enhance the quality of education in finance.

FMA's members include finance practitioners and academicians and students who are interested in the techniques and advances which define the field of finance. Consistent with this mission, the members of FMA share the following values and beliefs.

About Zayed University

Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University currently has more than 10,500 Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and Chair of the University’s Board of Trustees, the University proudly serves the needs of the nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social and cultural progress, at its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It embraces innovation and its virtual learning programs use best-in-class technology.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge. The University strives to encourage the potential and inspire the promise of all its students, whilst also accelerating change in the UAE and contributing towards the nation’s ambitious plan for the next 50 years.

