Two landmark partnerships signed with Etisalat by e&, and the Zayed Authority for People of Determination

DUBAI, UAE – Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, unveiled a series of groundbreaking initiatives at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, reflecting its continued commitment to innovation and inclusion.

Throughout the week, Zayed University’s team showcased how the institution is advancing its efforts in smart learning, data-driven education, and accessibility, by launching the ‘Active Learning Space’ pilot project with Cisco and signing two major Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with partners Etisalat by e&, and the Zayed Authority for People of Determination.

“Integrating technology into our teaching and developing partnerships with industry leaders are key priorities for Zayed University,” said Prof. Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University. “These collaborations enable us to reimagine how technology can enhance the student learning experience.”

Smart and Sustainable Learning with Cisco

In collaboration with Cisco, Zayed University is launching a first-of-its-kind ‘Active Learning Space’ pilot project as part of the Cisco Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program. The space integrates intelligent digital whiteboards, environmental sensors, and adaptive room automation to enhance engagement, accessibility, and sustainability on campus.

Commenting on the partnership Abdelilah Nejjari, Managing Director, Gulf and Levant Region at Cisco said: "Our collaboration with Zayed University underscores Cisco's commitment to driving digital transformation in key sectors like education, a core pillar of our Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program. Through this cooperation, we leverage our latest technologies and expertise to create inclusive, engaging learning environments, empowering the university ecosystem, and accelerating the UAE's digital journey towards a future-ready education system."

Advancing Digital Infrastructure with Etisalat by e&

Zayed University also entered into a collaboration with Etisalat by e& to strengthen its digital infrastructure and introduce innovative technology services across both campuses. Under the agreement, Etisalat by e& will implement a high-speed Wi-Fi network for the Abu Dhabi campus, supply devices under a five-year Device-as-a-Service program and sponsor an Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the Dubai campus to support teaching, research, and innovation in emerging technologies.

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer, e& said: “Universities are central to driving the UAE’s knowledge economy. Through this collaboration with Zayed University, we are implementing advanced digital and AI-enabled infrastructure that empowers faculty to teach innovatively, students to learn without limits, and researchers to deliver greater impact. Together, we are seamlessly integrating technology into the heart of academia by creating a sustainable, inclusive campus designed to improve learning outcomes, give every student the digital tools and intelligent environment to be part of the UAE’s digital foundation, provide broader accessibility for People of Determination, and graduate the nation’s new generation of innovators.

Championing Inclusion with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination

An agreement with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination will enhance academic support and accessibility for students of determination. The collaboration includes joint research on Arabic-language diagnostic tools for learning difficulties, training programs on assistive technologies and sign language, and the introduction of smart campus solutions such as 3D navigation maps and “Sound of the Signal” technology for students with visual or hearing impairments.

The partnership also aims to promote community engagement by showcasing products developed by people of determination at Zayed University events.

HE Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director General of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said: “This agreement serves as a model for academic and social partnerships, encompassing joint research and student projects, knowledge exchange, and the development of diagnostic tools for learning difficulties in the Arabic language. These initiatives strengthen students’ independence, creativity, and competitiveness.”

Driving the UAE’s Knowledge and Innovation Agenda

Through these initiatives announced at GITEX Zayed University continues to demonstrate its growing impact in shaping the future of education through technology and inclusion, as it seeks to prepare students to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

