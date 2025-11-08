Shanghai, China – The Zayed Sustainability Prize has announced a strategic partnership with the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) to expand its outreach and engagement in Greater China.

The two parties exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to outline the framework for collaboration and promote joint efforts to identify and engage sustainability innovators across Greater China. The partnership was formalised at the UAE–China Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum during the 2026 China International Import Expo, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director, Zayed Sustainability Prize, said: “The Zayed Sustainability Prize serves as a catalyst for partnership, connecting visionaries, investors, and communities to accelerate sustainable development where it’s needed most. Guided by the UAE’s belief in collaboration as a driver of progress, our partnership with SIEF deepens engagement with Greater China’s innovation landscape, empowering local solutions to contribute to global sustainable growth and shared prosperity.”

William Wang, Chief Representative for Middle East & Africa, SIEF: “Many view the Middle East as the energy and investment powerhouse, but we see it as a region of future innovation, cultural richness, and global impact. We are deeply honoured to co-create a partnership like this to scale solutions that serve both local communities and the global good.”

Through this collaboration, SIEF will serve as the primary bridge connecting sustainability innovators from Greater China with the Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE's pioneering award for innovative solutions to global challenges. The partnership reinforces both organisations' shared commitment to advancing solutions that support environmental stewardship and inclusive development.