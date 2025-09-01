Level 2 accreditation reflects implementation of an accessibility plan supported by a governance framework and integrating inclusive design, training, and services

Initiatives align with the UAE’s National Policy for Empowering People of Determination

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Zayed International Airport (AUH) has been awarded Level 2 of the Airports Council International (ACI) Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation, marking a significant advancement in its commitment to creating an inclusive and accessible travel experience for all passengers.

This achievement builds on the Level 1 accreditation obtained in 2024, demonstrating Abu Dhabi Airports’ continuous progress in embedding accessibility as a core element of its operations and guest experience. Level 2 accreditation reflects that AUH has implemented an accessibility plan supported by a governance framework and comprehensive training. The airport provides services that cater to various disabilities and enhances the passenger journey through digital accessibility and universal design principles.

The accreditation recognises AUH’s ongoing efforts to go beyond minimum accessibility standards by integrating inclusive design, services, and policies across its operations. It also highlights the airport’s strong focus on disability awareness training for employees, stakeholders, and partners, ensuring staff are equipped to support travellers of all abilities. The airport has aligned these initiatives with the UAE Digital Accessibility Policy, UAE Federal Law 29 relating to the Rights of People with Special Needs, and the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, further reinforcing its commitment to accessibility at every level.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "Eighteen months ago, we opened Zayed International Airport with a bold vision to create a world-class gateway that truly welcomes every guest. Achieving Level 2 Accessibility Accreditation, building on our Level 1 accreditation from 2024, proves we are delivering on that promise. This recognition belongs to our incredible team, who understood from day one that accessibility is fundamental to who we are as Abu Dhabi's aviation gateway and reflects the UAE’s values of inclusion and dignity for all.”

In addition to operational accessibility, AUH has enhanced its digital platforms to support passengers with varying needs. The airport website is developed in line with WCAG 2.1 Level AA guidelines and incorporates Recite Me, a tool that makes online content accessible for people with visual impairments, dyslexia, and learning difficulties. It also supports multilingual travellers with on-page translations into over 100 languages and provides features such as text-to-speech, reading aids, and adjustable fonts and styles, improving usability, engagement, and confidence for all passengers. These efforts not only promote inclusion and equality but also strengthen the airport’s reputation as a forward-thinking, socially responsible, and passenger-centric gateway.

AUH’s achievement also underscores its active engagement with disability advocacy groups and people of determination, ensuring that their voices are heard and considered in shaping the airport experience.

This milestone reinforces Abu Dhabi Airports’ role as a leader in accessible aviation, ensuring every passenger enjoys a seamless, inclusive, and dignified experience throughout their journey.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ Social Media Channels:

To stay updated on all our corporate news, follow us on the below handles:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adairports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abu-dhabi-airports

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/adairports

X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/ad_airports

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Website: www.adairports.ae

Zayed International Airport’s Social Media Channels:

Connect with Zayed International Airport and follow us to stay up to date on airport activities:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ZayedIntlAirport

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/ZayedIntlAirport

X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/auh

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Website: www.zayedinternationalairport.ae

Press Office:

CorporateCommunications@adairports.ae