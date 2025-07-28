Travelling this summer?

Zayed International Airport is making your journey even more convenient with special long-term parking rates available throughout the season. Passengers departing for extended holidays or business trips can now enjoy affordable, secure, and hassle-free parking close to the terminal.

Summer Long-Term Parking Rates:

2–3 days – AED 225

4–7 days – AED 325

8–14 days – AED 400

* 50 aed per day for each additional day from day 15 to a maximum of 30 days

All prices are inclusive of 5% VAT.

Whether you're flying out for a quick getaway or a longer escape, park with confidence and ease at Zayed International Airport.

Book now or learn more at Parking.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

