The training is tailored for healthcare professionals

Masterclass will take place during the week of the World Congress on Rehabilitation

Abu Dhabi, UAE- In a landmark collaboration, Zayed Higher Organization (ZHO) has announced the launch of an exclusive masterclass training program with the Higher Institute for Psychomotor Therapy (ISRP) from France, which focuses on applying psychomotor therapy (PMT) for Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD).

The training program will take place during the World Congress on Rehabilitation 2024, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of ZHO’s board. Marking the first time the Congress is being held in the Middle East, the event will take place from 23-25 September under the theme of ‘Work and Employment’. The event is being organized by the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, in partnership with Rehabilitation International (RI), the International Social Security Association (ISSA), and the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Office within the Department of Culture and Tourism.

This specialized training is tailored to healthcare professionals working within the rehabilitation sector, and specifically for those working with ASD patients. Psychomotor Therapy (PMT) is a rehabilitation therapy that originated from a French physical therapist, Giselle Soubiran, at the beginning to the 1950s in the Henri Roussel Sainte-Anne Children Psychiatry hospital in Paris. The training will be the first of two comprehensive sessions aimed at equipping healthcare professionals with an in-depth understanding of PMT and its specific application to ASD.

Participants will delve into the intricacies of the psychomotor system, exploring the neurological and bodily functions that constitute it, as well as the features that underpin the effectiveness of the rehabilitation therapy. Notable parts of the training include an evaluation of the PMT system that will provide attendees with insights into the impact of ASD on psychomotricity, setting a solid foundation for the subsequent future session, which will concentrate on the evaluation of psychomotor rehabilitation strategies for children affected by ASD.

Commenting on the partnership, His Excellency Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO said, “We are pleased to offer this unique opportunity for specialist training, enabling participants to learn and integrate new skills into their care for people of determination and ASD. Working with our partners at ISRP, we are committed to supporting the rights of people of determination here in the UAE and around the world, in line with the ambitions of the World Congress on Rehabilitation in Abu Dhabi this September.”

This initiative underscores the commitment of ZHO and ISRP to spearhead innovative rehabilitation methods, enhancing the quality of care for people of determination. It represents a significant step forward in the field of rehabilitation, promising to impart groundbreaking knowledge and skills to healthcare professionals, ultimately benefiting the future care of people of determination.

The course fee is set at 3500 AED per participant for the enriching five-day sessions, with an early bird offer of 3000 AED available for registrations completed before August 1st, 2024. Attendance at the masterclass will be limited to 30 participants to ensure a focused and interactive environment for those who attend.