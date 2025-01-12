ZACL and Thales have signed a 3-year agreement for the maintenance of ATC solutions and radars systems supplied by Thales to support the modernization of Zambian skies.

This project is part of ZACL and Thales’s joint commitment to make Zambian skies safer.

LUSAKA, Zambia -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Leveraging its expertise and extensive experience, Thales offers top-notch maintenance services, including frequent diagnostics for its STAR 2000 and RSM 970S radar solutions, as well as its TopSky-ATC system, ensuring that all solutions supplied to ZACL remain up-to-date and high-performing.

This maintenance contract offers comprehensive support from Thales, encompassing both preventive and corrective maintenance. It includes electronic repairs services for STAR 2000 and RSM 970S radars and software corrections for TopSky-ATC systems, ensuring full visibility on the maintenance budget with fixed pricing.

Thales will provide STAR 2000 and RSM 970S radars with annual health checks, vibration analysis and quarterly on site visits to anticipate issues and ensure optimal performance. TopSky-ATC systems will benefit four preventive maintenance checks by year and three annual visits by technical and operational support teams to conduct deeper checks. Both these solutions will be supported with unlimited hardware repairs.

﻿The proximity site dedicated support team will guarantee quick and streamlined repair process with a guaranteed turn-around-time, and the possibility for ZACL to remain informed on ongoing processes through the Thales Customer Online web portal, ensuring high transparency level.

"With this contract, we are not just strengthening our trusted collaboration with ZACL, we are also teaming up to create tomorrow’s airspace, safer for everyone." said Cyril Einaudi, Director, ATM Turnkey Segment, Thales.

“This agreement and collaboration entail ZACL’s continued provision of a reliable, safe and efficient Air Traffic Management (ATM) system that meets our stakeholder values, while enhancing our business continuity strategy of providing continuous Air Navigation Services in addition to strengthening Air Safety and airspace capacity.” declared Ngoza Matakala, Managing Director, ZACL.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Thales.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies specialized in three business domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Cyber & Digital.

It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key innovation areas such as AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, cloud technologies and 6G.

Thales has close to 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2023, the Group generated sales of €18.4 billion.

