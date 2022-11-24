Zain KSA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Tabuk (UT) to promote collaboration in the areas of digital innovation and academic research by establishing a Research Chair at the university. Zain KSA will support UT’s digital transformation by creating and delivering digital services and data systems, leveraging its advanced technical capabilities, particularly in 5G services and products.

Commenting on the MoU, Zain KSA’s Chief Business and Wholesale Officer, Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan, stated: “As a leading ICT services provider in Saudi Arabia, Zain KSA supports the national goals of creating a knowledge-based, smart economy by focusing on research and investing in an innovation-based, sustainable future. We also realize the immense value of digital transformation in building an integrated, smart educational ecosystem that would position the Kingdom among the leading nations at the economic, educational, and technological levels. Our collaboration with the University of Tabuk will certainly enhance Saudi education by driving automation and empowering research and innovation, in line with the top international standards.”

His Excellency the President of the University of Tabuk, Dr. Abdullah Al-Dhiyabi said, “The University of Tabuk is working to keep pace with the nationwide digital transformation by deploying the latest ICT systems and digital services to accelerate our transition into a full-fledged digital academic ecosystem. By deepening our collaboration with Zain KSA, we seek to leverage its market-leading technologies and innovations to achieve our digital goals in three aspects: Contributing to the Kingdom’s digital transformation, fostering an automated, modern higher education system that will improve the global ranking of Saudi universities in general, and that of UT in particular, and building the digital skills of all our students.”

Zain KSA continues to support national universities and Research & Development centers by facilitating their access to a wide range of futuristic 5G use cases, including the 5G Stand-Alone network with its ‘network slicing’ feature which will enable them to benefit from multiple networks at the same time.

